Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Utah worker’s arm partially amputated after coat is pulled into machinery

Feb 7, 2023, 7:41 PM
emergency lights...
FILE (KSL TV)
(KSL TV)
Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

A man in his 20s suffered a partial amputation of his arm in an accident with an auger Tuesday.

The man, who has not been identified, was working on monastery crop land while wearing a coat. At approximately 4:43 p.m. he reached into the machinery and his coat was caught in the auger. The machinery pulled his coat and limb into the auger, partially severing it according to David Reid, Deputy Chief with Weber Fire District.

Coworkers called 9-1-1 and paramedic ambulance was nearby and responded to the call. The medical crew used a tourniquet to control bleeding and immediately took the victim to a hospital, described as a “load and go” opperation.

The company the accident victim worked for leases monastery land in Weber County, though no location or company was specified.

The man’s medical condition was not known but Reid hoped the victim’s limb could be saved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Chopper 5 flies over the site of a new golf course by Tiger Woods set to open near Heber and Park C...
Alex Cabrero

New golf course designed by Tiger Woods set to open in 2025 near Heber, Park City

A new golf course set to come to the Park City area is being designed by Tiger Woods.
23 hours ago
...
Shelby Lofton

Utah lawmakers discussing multiple domestic violence bills to protect victims

A domestic violence amendment bill — SB117 — has made it one step closer to reaching the governor's desk.
23 hours ago
FILE PHOTO...
Pat Reavy

Utah sex offender charged with kidnapping teen girl from Arizona he met on TikTok

A West Valley man previously convicted of sexually extorting a teen girl is now charged with driving to Arizona to take a different teen girl back to his home in Utah where he sexually assaulted her.
23 hours ago
(North View Fire District)...
Madison Swenson

Cars crash into Utah building and residence in separate incidents

Two buildings in Pleasant View were damaged Tuesday after cars crashed into them.
23 hours ago
...
Shara Park

Raise the Future chosen as Team Giannis’ beneficiary for NBA All-Star Game

As the NBA All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City approaches, several local charities have been chosen as beneficiaries, including Raise the Future, KSL TV’s Wednesday's Child partner.
23 hours ago
K-9 Flash and Detective Burton with their award. (Woods Cross Police Department)...
Michael Houck

Woods Cross K-9 earns top award in the nation for arrests

A Woods Cross Police Department K-9 duo received a national reward for their police work on Tuesday. 
23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Utah worker’s arm partially amputated after coat is pulled into machinery