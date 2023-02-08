Utah worker’s arm partially amputated after coat is pulled into machinery

A man in his 20s suffered a partial amputation of his arm in an accident with an auger Tuesday.

The man, who has not been identified, was working on monastery crop land while wearing a coat. At approximately 4:43 p.m. he reached into the machinery and his coat was caught in the auger. The machinery pulled his coat and limb into the auger, partially severing it according to David Reid, Deputy Chief with Weber Fire District.

Coworkers called 9-1-1 and paramedic ambulance was nearby and responded to the call. The medical crew used a tourniquet to control bleeding and immediately took the victim to a hospital, described as a “load and go” opperation.

The company the accident victim worked for leases monastery land in Weber County, though no location or company was specified.

The man’s medical condition was not known but Reid hoped the victim’s limb could be saved.

