38-year-old man rescued from excavation trench in Payson

PAYSON, Utah — The Payson Fire Department helped rescue a 38-year-old man who fell into a trench on Wednesday afternoon.

Payson Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post that crews were dispatched at 2:22 p.m. to the confined space rescue near 1400 South and 300 West after the man, who was working at the site, became trapped in the excavation trench.

Firefighters said the man was flown by medical helicopter to Utah Valley Hospital with “traumatic” injuries. Officials did not disclose the man’s condition but said he appeared “stable.”

The fire department thanked all assisting agencies, including fire departments from Santaquin, Spanish Fork, Lehi, Pleasant Grove, American Fork, Saratoga Springs and the Lone Peak Fire Department.