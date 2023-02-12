Close
CRIME

UPDATE: Teen dead, suspect at large, another injured after shootings Saturday in SLC

Feb 12, 2023, 10:46 AM | Updated: 1:47 pm
The scene of a shooting is surrounded in crime scene tape....
A shooting near Ivy Circle left a victim in critical condition. (Salt Lake City Police Department)
(Salt Lake City Police Department)
Brooke Williams's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

UPDATE: Police have identified the suspect in a shooting that killed a teen Saturday night.

According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police department, 14-year-old Kaydyn Christensen is accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old boy near 1600 West Ivy Circle.

Police released a photo of the suspect, seeking help from the public in locating him. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

“Anyone with information about this case should call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-30287.”

Detectives are seeking help from the community to locate 14-year-old Kaydyn Christensen who is accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old male. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

KSLTV’s original story continues below.

SALT LAKE CITY — There were two shootings in Salt Lake City on Saturday night, one left a victim in critical condition.

According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, the two shootings were unrelated and are still being investigated.

Police said the first shooting occurred near 1600 West Ivy Circle at approximately 8:19 p.m., west of Fairpark. When they arrived on the scene, they said they found a man with a “critical gunshot wound” and provided aid with help from the fire department.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and there is no update on his status.

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident, and the suspect(s) fled the scene before officers arrived.

Another shooting occurred within the hour at approximately 8:59 p.m. when police say they responded to a shooting near 1400 West Pacific Avenue in Poplar Grove.

Officers said they “found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg and applied a tourniquet.”

After police and the fire department provided aid on the scene, the victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Detectives and officers believe this was also an isolated incident, are working to find out what led up to the shooting.

The press release states that there was no information that suggest the two shootings are connected.

“Anyone with information about either shooting should call 801-799-3000 and reference the Ivy Circle shooting or Pacific Avenue shooting respectively.”

