Making Valentine’s Day treats with Smith’s Chef Jeff
Feb 13, 2023, 2:05 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — Smith’s Chef Jeff joined Shara and Dan in-studio on Monday and showed us how to make some valentine’s day chocolate fondue!
Valentine’s Day Chocolate Fondue
Ingredients
For the fondue:
- 12 oz. semisweet chocolate, chopped
- 8 oz. milk chocolate, chopped
- 1 ¼ c. whole milk
- 3 tbsp. butter
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- ¼ tsp. kosher salt
For the dippers:
- chopped strawberries, apples, bananas, mandarin oranges
- chopped lady finger cookies, biscotti, Oreo’s
- Pirouline cookies, pretzel sticks
- marshmallows
Directions
- Prepare all of your dippers on a platter will skewers or forks. Simmer about an inch of water in a small pot. Place a larger bowl over the top of the pan to form a double boiler. Combine the chocolate, milk, and butter and stir until it is melted and completely smooth. Add more milk to thin the consistency if desired.
- Remove the bowl from the heat being careful to not get any water in the fondue. Use a spatula to transfer the fondue to a small slow cooker set on low heat or a fondue pot if you have one. You can also serve the fondue in a regular bowl. If the fondue cools before you finish dipping, simply microwave for 10-second intervals until it is smooth again.
- Serve immediately with your favorite dippers. Enjoy!
