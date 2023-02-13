Close
FOOD & RECIPES

Making Valentine’s Day treats with Smith’s Chef Jeff

Feb 13, 2023, 2:05 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — Smith’s Chef Jeff joined Shara and Dan in-studio on Monday and showed us how to make some valentine’s day chocolate fondue!

Valentine’s Day Chocolate Fondue

Ingredients

For the fondue:

  • 12 oz. semisweet chocolate, chopped
  • 8 oz. milk chocolate, chopped
  • 1 ¼ c. whole milk
  • 3 tbsp. butter
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • ¼ tsp. kosher salt

For the dippers:

  • chopped strawberries, apples, bananas, mandarin oranges
  • chopped lady finger cookies, biscotti, Oreo’s
  • Pirouline cookies, pretzel sticks
  • marshmallows

Directions

  1. Prepare all of your dippers on a platter will skewers or forks. Simmer about an inch of water in a small pot. Place a larger bowl over the top of the pan to form a double boiler. Combine the chocolate, milk, and butter and stir until it is melted and completely smooth. Add more milk to thin the consistency if desired.
  2. Remove the bowl from the heat being careful to not get any water in the fondue. Use a spatula to transfer the fondue to a small slow cooker set on low heat or a fondue pot if you have one. You can also serve the fondue in a regular bowl. If the fondue cools before you finish dipping, simply microwave for 10-second intervals until it is smooth again.
  3. Serve immediately with your favorite dippers. Enjoy!

KSL 5 TV Live

