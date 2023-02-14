Search underway for teen who fell through ice at reservoir in Tooele

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — The search is underway for a 14-year-old boy who fell through the ice in Settlement Canyon Monday night.

Lt. Jeremy Hansen with the Tooele City Police Department said dispatch received a call at approximately 7 p.m. saying a male had fallen through the ice. Officers learned three teenage boys — identified as a 14-year-old, 16-year-old and 18-year-old — were on the ice when it happened.

Hansen said the 14-year-old and 18-year-old both fell through the ice. The 18-year-old was able to escape, but the 14-year-old was not, so the 16-year-old ran up the road and had a citizen call 911. As of 10 p.m., he is still under the ice.

When officers with the Tooele Police Department responded, Hansen said one fell through the ice completely but will be OK. Some firefighters also fell in partially, but they are expected to be OK as well.

Two helicopters are currently involved in the search, including one from the Department of Public Safety. Hansen said the DPS dive team is also responding to the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.