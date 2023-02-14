Close
LOCAL NEWS

Saving money on your next eye exam and glasses

Feb 14, 2023, 8:29 AM | Updated: 9:34 am
BY


SALT LAKE CITY — Some Utahns are putting off getting an eye exam, mostly because of the cost.

In today’s “Save more, worry less,” KSL TV’s Tamara Vaifanua shows us the great deals out there when it comes to your vision.

Utah blogger, Lisa Park, did some research on the best places where you can get an eye exam, prescription glasses and contacts – either in person or online.

If you don’t have vision insurance, Park — known as Saving Cent by Cent on Instagram — says you’ve got options.

“Get your eye exam at either Walmart, Sam’s Club or Costco.”

I tagged along with Lisa at a local optical store. She says eye exams at those places run anywhere from $65 to $85.

“If you went to an eye doctor’s office, it would probably be closer to $200. If you need contacts, then the price will be a little bit more between $85 and $110.”

Another way you can save – buy glasses and contacts online.

Lisa says she’s used DiscountContactLenses for years and it’s paid off.

“For my particular prescription, it was $147 for a year’s supply.”

If she purchased from her eye doctor, she says it would have cost her $242 – so she saved $100.

For glasses, Lisa turns to several trusted, reputable online retailers such as Zenni Optical or EyeBuyDirect, which have prices as low as $20 for frames. You do have to pay for your lenses and if you have a more complex prescription, it will cost more.

“For my young kids, if I have to buy glasses for them, I’d rather buy two to three pairs of the $20 glasses than buy a pair of glasses for $100,” said Park.

One last tip: Keep your old frames.

“If your old frames are in good condition, you can purchase the new lenses and just switch out the old lenses,” Park said.

You can get a lot more wear from your glasses by purchasing frames that are classic and elegant. Park said to avoid trendy styles which you may not want in a year.

