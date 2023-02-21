Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Utah schools prepare for upcoming storm; some announce schedule changes

Feb 21, 2023, 4:05 PM | Updated: 9:14 pm
(KSL TV)...
(KSL TV)
(KSL TV)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — School districts are eyeing the snowstorm moving in to Utah and preparing to change schedules as necessary.

Here’s a list of some of the changes that have been announced:

Alpine School District

According to the Alpine School District website, parents will be notified about a possible change to Wednesday’s schedule via the student information email system. Updates will also be posted on social media and the district website at approximately 5:30 a.m.

Box Elder School District

The Box Elder School District will be on a two-hour delay Wednesday, Feb. 22.

“Already scheduled for tomorrow was a normal Wednesday one-hour delay. We will now add one hour to that delayed start,” read a post on the district’s website.

District officials said a decision to move to a virtual learning day will be announced at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday here or on each school’s web page.

“If there is not notice of a virtual learning day on www.besd.net or your child’s school web page by 5:30 a.m. or if you do not get an email by 5:30 a.m., plan on going to school tomorrow with the two-hour delay.”

Canyons School District

The Canyons School District decided to move to remote learning Wednesday, according to a message sent to parents and guardians Tuesday night.

“While all schools will be closed for the day, students are asked to continue learning via technology,” read part of the message.

“We’ve known for a couple of days now that there is a winter weather watch,” said Jeff Haney, spokesperson for Canyons School District. “Of course parents, employees, everybody is asking what’s gonna happen tomorrow.”

District officials said the morning’s schedule extracurricular activities will be canceled “unless road conditions improve enough to be able to safely hold such activities.”

“We understand inclement weather can cause power and Internet outages. If you lose power or Internet access at home, contact your child’s teacher or school to report the outage and have your child work on previously assigned learning activities,” the message continued.

Granite School District

Ben Horsley, spokesperson for the Granite School District, told KSL NewsRadio’s Dave and Dujanovic that the district doesn’t want to make a decision about changing school schedules too early since approximately 60% of their students rely on school for meals and child care.

Jordan School District

Officials with the Jordan School District said they were watching the storm Tuesday and told students to be prepared for a potential virtual learning day.

More information can be found here.

NUAMES Early College High School

NUAMES Early College High School, which has campuses in Layton and Ogden, will be on a two-hour delay Wednesday morning.

Pacific Heritage Academy

Pacific Heritage Academy, located at 1755 W. 1100 North in Salt Lake City, announced a two-hour delay Wednesday morning in anticipation for the upcoming storm.

Provo School District

Schools in the Provo School District will also be starting two hours later than normal Wednesday morning.

“There will be NO half-day kindergarten, preschool, or other midday/after-school programs. High School athletics and activities will take place as scheduled,” read a post on the district’s website.

The post went on to say that if additional schedule adjustments need to be made, they will be communicated as soon as possible Wednesday morning by phone, text, email, district website and district social media.

Salt Lake City School District

In a tweet shared at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Salt Lake City School District said, “Any possible changes to our regular school schedules will be made early tomorrow morning. They will be posted to social media and sent to parents.”

Utah Valley University

All campus facilities at Utah Valley University will remain open Wednesday, according to a statement sent to faculty and students.

“However, if the weather makes travel unsafe, students should check with their professors to determine the status of their classes,” the statement continued.

For more information, click here.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Education & Schools

Michigan State University students visit a memorial at Berkey Hall on the day they return to classe...
Joey Cappelletti, Associated Press

Students, faculty return to Michigan State after shooting

Michigan State University students and faculty have returned to the East Lansing campus, one week after a gunman killed three students and injured five others.
2 days ago
The alleged suspect walking off a UTA bus in Orem. (BYU Police Department)...
Michael Houck

Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting female BYU student

A man was arrested for allegedly following a female student and sexually assaulting her and giving police a false name.
3 days ago
Hunter High School will test pilot a weapons detection system for the Granite School District. (Hun...
Mark Jones, KSL Newsradio

Granite School District to pilot a weapons detection system

The Granite School District plans to test out a weapons detection system at Hunter High School.
5 days ago
People retrieve belongings from Berkey Hall, which school officials say will remain closed for the ...
Elizabeth Wolfe and Amanda Watts

Michigan State to ease back into classes, athletics after deadly mass shooting

After the Michigan State University community was paralyzed by a horrific mass shooting that killed three students, injured five others and halted campus activity, the school will begin to resume athletic and academic life, as many are still struggling to make sense of the tragedy.
5 days ago
NBA invests in Lincoln Elementary...
Jed Boal

NBA renovates STEM lab, gym at elementary school in South Salt Lake

Over the next few days, the NBA will put on an amazing show in Salt Lake City.  The league is also making lasting investments in some of Utah’s youth as Lincoln Elementary School in South Salt Lake received some NBA upgrades for education and play.
6 days ago
Two students at Murray High School met to fight in the parking lot, and pulled out weapons, sending...
Jed Boal

Search ongoing for student with weapon at Murray HS fight

Police are still searching for one of two teenagers who pulled out weapons in the Murray High School parking lot as a fight was beginning Tuesday after school.
7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Utah schools prepare for upcoming storm; some announce schedule changes