Utah schools prepare for upcoming storm; some announce schedule changes

SALT LAKE CITY — School districts are eyeing the snowstorm moving in to Utah and preparing to change schedules as necessary.

Here’s a list of some of the changes that have been announced:

Alpine School District

According to the Alpine School District website, parents will be notified about a possible change to Wednesday’s schedule via the student information email system. Updates will also be posted on social media and the district website at approximately 5:30 a.m.

Box Elder School District

The Box Elder School District will be on a two-hour delay Wednesday, Feb. 22.

“Already scheduled for tomorrow was a normal Wednesday one-hour delay. We will now add one hour to that delayed start,” read a post on the district’s website.

District officials said a decision to move to a virtual learning day will be announced at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday here or on each school’s web page.

“If there is not notice of a virtual learning day on www.besd.net or your child’s school web page by 5:30 a.m. or if you do not get an email by 5:30 a.m., plan on going to school tomorrow with the two-hour delay.”

Canyons School District

The Canyons School District decided to move to remote learning Wednesday, according to a message sent to parents and guardians Tuesday night.

“While all schools will be closed for the day, students are asked to continue learning via technology,” read part of the message.

“We’ve known for a couple of days now that there is a winter weather watch,” said Jeff Haney, spokesperson for Canyons School District. “Of course parents, employees, everybody is asking what’s gonna happen tomorrow.”

District officials said the morning’s schedule extracurricular activities will be canceled “unless road conditions improve enough to be able to safely hold such activities.”

“We understand inclement weather can cause power and Internet outages. If you lose power or Internet access at home, contact your child’s teacher or school to report the outage and have your child work on previously assigned learning activities,” the message continued.

The announcement of a Remote-Learning Day for Wednesday, Feb, 22 is for one day only. Parents will be notified if remote learning is extended. We understand that inclement weather can cause power, Internet outages. Contact your child's school if you have issues with Internet. — Canyons District (@canyonsdistrict) February 22, 2023

Granite School District

Ben Horsley, spokesperson for the Granite School District, told KSL NewsRadio’s Dave and Dujanovic that the district doesn’t want to make a decision about changing school schedules too early since approximately 60% of their students rely on school for meals and child care.

Jordan School District

Officials with the Jordan School District said they were watching the storm Tuesday and told students to be prepared for a potential virtual learning day.

More information can be found here.

We are tracking a winter storm warning issued by the @NWSSaltLakeCity. As a result, we are asking everyone to be prepared for a potential virtual learning day tomorrow, February 22. Visit https://t.co/Qi6t1FXpRM for more information. pic.twitter.com/tCSVjf1NmO — Jordan District (@jordandistrict) February 21, 2023

NUAMES Early College High School

NUAMES Early College High School, which has campuses in Layton and Ogden, will be on a two-hour delay Wednesday morning.

Pacific Heritage Academy

Pacific Heritage Academy, located at 1755 W. 1100 North in Salt Lake City, announced a two-hour delay Wednesday morning in anticipation for the upcoming storm.

Provo School District

Schools in the Provo School District will also be starting two hours later than normal Wednesday morning.

“There will be NO half-day kindergarten, preschool, or other midday/after-school programs. High School athletics and activities will take place as scheduled,” read a post on the district’s website.

The post went on to say that if additional schedule adjustments need to be made, they will be communicated as soon as possible Wednesday morning by phone, text, email, district website and district social media.

Salt Lake City School District

In a tweet shared at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Salt Lake City School District said, “Any possible changes to our regular school schedules will be made early tomorrow morning. They will be posted to social media and sent to parents.”

We are tracking the incoming storm. Our crews will be out during the night tracking the storm and monitoring conditions. Any possible changes to our regular school schedules will be made early tomorrow morning. They will be posted to social media and sent to parents. #SLCschools pic.twitter.com/ZBXRsTUpri — SLC School District (@slcschools) February 21, 2023

Utah Valley University

All campus facilities at Utah Valley University will remain open Wednesday, according to a statement sent to faculty and students.

“However, if the weather makes travel unsafe, students should check with their professors to determine the status of their classes,” the statement continued.

For more information, click here.

Faculty may choose to teach remotely or in person while providing online learning options for students negatively impacted by the storm. Employees that feel unsafe to travel should communicate with their supervisors about remote work arrangements. — UVU (@UVU) February 22, 2023