LOCAL NEWS

Family of woman who died in storage unit fire remembers the life she lived

Feb 24, 2023, 6:58 PM | Updated: 7:02 pm
Morgan Harris with her family...
Laurice Williamson said her daughter Morgan loved her dogs, especially her dog Huck, who died alongside her in a fire. (Harris family)
(Harris family)
Ayanna Likens's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

HURRICANE, Utah —The family of the woman who was killed in the storage unit fire Sunday is grieving the unthinkable of losing their daughter.

“Morgan was just a sweet, sweet person,” Laurice Williamson, Morgan’s mother said.

Williamson said Morgan cared deeply for others.

“She always just cared about never hurting anyone’s feelings or putting them out, she was very considerate,” she said.

She said Morgan loved her dogs, especially her dog Huck, who died alongside her in the fire.

“He was like her best buddy,” she said. “They meant a lot to her because she tried for a long time to have a baby and couldn’t.”

Police said on Sunday that Morgan’s boyfriend, 30-year-old Alexander Wardell, locked Morgan and her dog in the storage unit, then left while the fire started, leaving Morgan and Huck with no way to get out.

Williamson said when she found out what had happened, she was in shock and horror.

“That’s the worst part of it I think, I just need to learn how to not think about how she died,” Williamson said.

Williamson said they will never forget their sweet Morgan and will never take a single moment for granted.

“I think the biggest thing our family has learned through this, is make every interaction with your loved ones as if it were your last, because one day it will be,” she said.

Wardell is in jail facing charges of negligent homicide, kidnapping and violating probation.

Murray City Fire said they are still investigating how the fire started, so it’s unclear if Wardell is to blame.

The family has a GoFundMe page set up to help with funeral expenses.

KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.
