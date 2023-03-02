Close
CRIME

6 in custody, no injuries in drive-by shooting

Mar 2, 2023, 4:56 PM | Updated: 4:59 pm
BY
IRON COUNTY, Utah — Six individuals, including a minor, are in custody after their involvement in a drive-by shooting of a residence.

On Feb. 12, police were dispatched when a resident heard loud popping noises consistent with gunshots outside of their home and later that morning, bullet holes and shell casings were located.

On Feb. 28, police responded to a call from the same residence reporting shots fired and multiple officers responded, finding seven shell casings.

An Iron County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop of a black 2011 Jeep Cherokee that ran a stop sign in the area near 1500 N. Airport Rd.

The car had six occupants identified as:

Garrian Perkins, 18

Gabriel Monzon, 18

Miguel Cruz, 18

Matthew Lucero, 19

Cadena Gerardo, 19

Unnamed juvenile, 17

Two guns were located in the vehicle and appeared to match the shell casings found at the residence. The occupants of the car were interviewed and confirmed they were responsible for firing shots at the home earlier.

All six occupants were taken into custody and charges have been filed.

Charges currently under review include: unlawful discharge of a firearm with gang enhancement, a second degree felony, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, illegal consumption, and possession of alcohol.

