New temporary order requires dogs to be on leash in Parley’s Historic Nature Park

SALT LAKE CITY — Dogs are required to be on a leash while in Parley’s Historic Nature Park, according to a temporary order issued Thursday, due to a herd of elk in the area.

“The order states that the presence of off-leash dogs is disturbing the elk herd, creating safety and health concerns for the animals and people, and that dogs must remain on-leash as a result,” read a Friday afternoon press release from Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s Office.

Dozens of elk have been migrating down from the foothills in recent weeks, according to the release, due to above-average snowfall this season.

Several of them actually died in early February after they were hit by cars near Parleys Canyon.

Park users have also been encouraged to use caution and keep a safe distance from the animals.