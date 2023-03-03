Close
LOCAL NEWS

New temporary order requires dogs to be on leash in Parley’s Historic Nature Park

Mar 3, 2023, 2:15 PM
A herd of elk cross I-80 near the mouth of Parleys Canyon on Feb. 1, 2023. (UDOT)...
A herd of elk cross I-80 near the mouth of Parleys Canyon on Feb. 1, 2023. (UDOT)
(UDOT)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Dogs are required to be on a leash while in Parley’s Historic Nature Park, according to a temporary order issued Thursday, due to a herd of elk in the area.

“The order states that the presence of off-leash dogs is disturbing the elk herd, creating safety and health concerns for the animals and people, and that dogs must remain on-leash as a result,” read a Friday afternoon press release from Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s Office.

Dozens of elk have been migrating down from the foothills in recent weeks, according to the release, due to above-average snowfall this season.

Several of them actually died in early February after they were hit by cars near Parleys Canyon.

3 elk die after herd wanders onto roads near Parleys Canyon

Park users have also been encouraged to use caution and keep a safe distance from the animals.

