LOCAL NEWS
New temporary order requires dogs to be on leash in Parley’s Historic Nature Park
SALT LAKE CITY — Dogs are required to be on a leash while in Parley’s Historic Nature Park, according to a temporary order issued Thursday, due to a herd of elk in the area.
“The order states that the presence of off-leash dogs is disturbing the elk herd, creating safety and health concerns for the animals and people, and that dogs must remain on-leash as a result,” read a Friday afternoon press release from Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s Office.
Hey #SLC, we've got a beautiful, large herd of elk who have decided to winter in our Parley’s Historic Nature Park. To keep them and your dogs safe, we're requiring dogs visiting the area to be leashed. Learn more at the link below. Happy trails and tails. https://t.co/ueQs2EW59m
— Mayor Erin Mendenhall (@slcmayor) March 3, 2023
Dozens of elk have been migrating down from the foothills in recent weeks, according to the release, due to above-average snowfall this season.
Several of them actually died in early February after they were hit by cars near Parleys Canyon.
Park users have also been encouraged to use caution and keep a safe distance from the animals.
Top Stories
- Fishermen find tattooed arm of missing man inside shark (pageviews: 13349)
- UPDATE: Man killed after police shoot into parked car in Farmington (pageviews: 12373)
- Woman killed in Juab County crash with semi (pageviews: 11935)
- Upper Colorado River Basin to suspend downstream releases from Flaming Gorge - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 6260)
- Man killed in roof collapse during home renovation identified (pageviews: 5723)
- Teen tackled, detained by police after being mistaken for suspect inside Provo ice arena (pageviews: 4487)