Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
OUTDOORS & RECREATION

On-leash order placed for Tanner Park due to visiting elk herd

Mar 4, 2023, 5:32 PM | Updated: 5:49 pm
Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture BY
Alex Cabrero KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY — It was that time of the week and Sadie knew it.

“Oh my gosh. She waits by the door every Saturday and Sunday morning,” said Sadie’s owner, Kate Deschamps.

There is no doubt Sadie knows weekends are all about going to the dog park.

“She is so smart,” Deschamps said. “She knows the drive here, and she’s like, okay, I know where we’re going.”

What Sadie didn’t know was that she would have to stay on-leash at her favorite off-leash Salt Lake City dog park. It is all because of another animal also visiting the park.

“The elk are big, big animals and all dogs instinctively want to chase them,” Deschamps said.

Salt Lake City park rangers were busy putting up signs and talking to dog owners Saturday morning, letting them know Parley’s Historic Nature Park, also known as Tanner Park, is now temporarily on-leash only.

“We are not here to write tickets or anything. We are just here to educate people to keep dogs safe and keep the elk safe,” said Salt Lake City Park Ranger Nahuel Tulian to a dog owner at the trailhead.

With so much snow in the mountains near the park, an elk herd has been making its way down looking for food for the past month. That herd has caused some traffic problems on Interstate 215 and Interstate 80 near Parley’s Canyon.

With Tanner Park close by, the herd has also made its way into the park.

“We’ve got tons of dogs out here, and so there can be negative interactions with elk. We’ve had that happen in the past few weeks,” Tulian explained.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued the temporary on-leash order this week to keep dogs from chasing them, either causing the elk to run back to the interstate, or possibly injuring the dog or people.

The order could last until the end of April, depending on how long the herd stays at the park. If the snow in the mountains melts to the point elk could better find food, there is a chance they will leave the park earlier.

It is not what Sadie wanted to hear.

“I know she chases deer, so I think it’s just a bigger deer to her,” Deschamps said.

Even still, Sadie probably figures a weekend on-leash walk is still better than no walk.

“Oh yeah. We will still come and take a walk,” Deschamps expressed. “This is her thing.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Outdoors & Recreation

PAGE, AZ - MARCH 21: Rare and endangered California condors roost on a ledge in Marble Gorge, east...
Michael Houck

Zion National Park closes portions of climbing routes for bird nesting season

Starting Wednesday, some climbing routes in Zion National Park will close to let birds nest without being disturbed.
4 days ago
Derek Tillotson...
Karah Brackin

Utah’s outdoor recreation industry featured at state Capitol

The Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation along with local outdoor organizations and brands set up at the Capitol as part of Outdoor Recreation Day on the Hill.
23 days ago
An undated photo of shed mule deer antlers found in Utah. State wildlife officials on Tuesday annou...
Carter Williams

Utah bans ‘shed hunting’ through April as deer struggle through winter

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officials on Tuesday announced a "statewide emergency closure" of shed hunting on all private and public lands in the state beginning immediately and lasting through the end of April.
25 days ago
Participants in the Discover Winter program getting ready to hit the slopes. (KSL-TV's Mark Less)...
Shelby Lofton

Utah ski industry works to bring diversity to the slopes through ‘Discover Winter’ program

A Utah ski and snowboarding group wants to bring more diversity to the sports by giving minority communities a chance to hit the slopes.
1 month ago
The cutout portion of the wall. (Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining)...
Michael Houck

Vandals cut out wall from a Utah historic mining site

State officials and volunteers repaired a historic building after vandals allegedly cut out part of its wall. 
1 month ago
The large herd of about 60 elk near the mouth of Parley's Canyon on Thursday. (Utah Department of W...
Michael Houck

DWR officials warn of migrating elk entering Salt Lake City

A migrating herd of approximately 60 elk is causing problems for residents and drivers near the mouth of Parley's Canyon.
1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
On-leash order placed for Tanner Park due to visiting elk herd