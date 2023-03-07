Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
ACCIDENTS & CRASHES

Judge sends Utahn to prison for DUI crash that killed mother, unborn baby in their front yard

Mar 6, 2023, 6:37 PM | Updated: 6:38 pm
(GoFundMe)...
(GoFundMe)
(GoFundMe)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Jack Keith Archibald said the last 307 days he has spent in jail is the longest he has been sober in 30 years.

Archibald, 54, of West Valley City, expressed sorrow Monday during his sentencing hearing, and said he hopes someday to be forgiven by Libbie Allan’s family.

On May 3, Allan had just celebrated her 24th birthday the day before and was playing in her front yard in Salt Lake City with her 2-year-old daughter when Archibald went across the oncoming lanes of traffic on 1700 South, went over the curb and hit both Allan and her child. Police say the vehicle continued driving through a front yard and knocked over a fence.

Archibald remained at the scene for about 90 seconds and then fled to a golf course where he worked, charging documents state. He had a blood-alcohol content of 0.136%. The legal limit in Utah is .05%.

Archibald said he did not know he had hit somebody, and if he did he would not have driven away. He pleaded guilty to two counts of automobile homicide, a second-degree felony — one for Allan’s death and the other for her unborn child — and DUI, a third-degree felony, as part of a plea bargain.

“It is so hard to live with myself knowing all the pain and suffering that I have caused her family, and all the lives that I’ve affected. Libbie has saved my life and gives me inspiration and courage to be a better person. I will carry her around in my heart always, and I will seek out counseling and programs to help me do so,” Archibald said Monday.

Third District Judge Douglas Hogan sentenced him to two concurrent terms of one to 15 years in prison for automobile homicide, but a consecutive term of zero to five years for DUI.

Defense attorney Joshua Snow said his client is humble and remorseful, has not argued to be released or blamed anyone else.

Snow said there are ways to keep the public safe and ensure that a similar incident does not happen again that don’t include sending Archibald to prison, but instead focus on treatment. He cited support from family, friends and employers, many who were at the sentencing.

Deputy Salt Lake County attorney Andres Gonzales said the victims’ family chose not to attend or speak at the sentencing.

He said many members of the family are dealing with trauma because Archibald acted selfishly, and Gonzales argued for a prison sentence. He said one of the most selfish things a person can do is drive while under the influence.

“When you drive drunk, when you kill human beings, prison is the only just and appropriate sentence,” Gonzales said.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill thanked the Salt Lake City Police Department and investigators for their work on the case “that helped put Jack Archibald in prison and off our streets,” and applauded the judge for issuing consecutive sentences.

He said his office continues to mourn for the loss of Allan and her unborn child.

“Mr. Archibald put our entire community at risk when he decided to drive after drinking enough alcohol to put him at more than double the legal limit, while also on drugs. … If you drink, drive, and injure people you will be aggressively prosecuted,” Gill said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Accidents & Crashes

Smoke and flames billow from a tanker after it exploded on March 4 on US Route 15 in Maryland, acco...
Emma Tucker, Jennifer Henderson and Melissa Alonso

Overturned gas tanker carrying flammable liquids explodes on highway in Maryland, killing 1 person

One person died after an overturned gas tanker carrying flammable liquids exploded on a highway in Frederick, Maryland on Saturday.
3 days ago
One of two cars involved in a crash sits upside down as Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Poli...
Michael Houck

Two injured in car explosion after police chase, crash

Two cars were involved in a car explosion at I-215 and 700 North after a police chase Friday afternoon.
3 days ago
This photo provided by The National Transportation Safety Board shows NTSB investigators on Sunday,...
Associated Press

Nevada crash is 3rd fatal one tied to air medical service

The company that owns the medical transport aircraft that crashed in northern Nevada last week has been tied to two other fatal crashes in the last four years.
3 days ago
The wife of Rolando Castellanos-Briseno, 52, is remembering her husband as a kind, funny, hardworki...
Ashley Moser

Wife remembers husband killed in roof-collapse as kind, hardworking

The wife of Rolando Castellanos-Briseno, 52, is remembering her husband as a kind, funny, hardworking man who loved to show his affection for her.
3 days ago
...
Ashley Moser

‘She was so kind’: Family remembers Moab teen killed in head-on crash

Family of Elexa “Lexi” VanArsdol say she was a kind, caring, gentle soul who always looked out for her four younger siblings.
6 days ago
James Mair...
Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man with history of speeding charged in fatal motorcycle-pedestrian crash 

A 20-year-old man allegedly speeding in a residential neighborhood on his motorcycle is accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian who was motioning to him to slow down.
6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Judge sends Utahn to prison for DUI crash that killed mother, unborn baby in their front yard