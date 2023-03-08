Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Casey Scott surprises Utah County drivers with free gas cards

Mar 8, 2023, 9:53 AM
Casey Scott's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — More snow is on the way, and KSL TV’s Casey Scott was helping drivers prep with some free gas cards on Wednesday!

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

(Photo courtesy: Enduring Moments Photography)...
Lauren Steinbrecher

Couples out thousands after Utah-based national wedding business suddenly closes

Couples across the country are wondering how to get back thousands of dollars after a Utah-based wedding photography and videography business shut down.
10 hours ago
(Derek Petersen/KSL TV)...
Josh Ellis

1 taken to hospital after Tooele house damaged in fire

A Tooele home is a total loss and one occupant was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation early Wednesday morning.
10 hours ago
Sandra Webb's identity was stolen...
Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: South Jordan woman fights debt collection after thieves stole her identity

If you get hit by identity thieves, you could wind up with debts in your name that are not yours. A South Jordan woman says it happened to her, and now she is fighting debt collection for a bill that was never hers.
1 day ago
(Andrew Adams/KSL TV)...
Andrew Adams

Wasatch County prepares for potential spring flooding; rain expected this weekend

The snow was already three- to four-feet deep in many areas of the Heber Valley as of Tuesday, and the coming weekend was threatening to add rainfall on top of all the powder.
1 day ago
Kevin Costner speaks onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 20...
Madison Swenson

Two American West films by Kevin Costner to be shot in Washington County

Two Kevin Costner movies will be filmed in various locations of southern Utah in 2023.
1 day ago
Joshua Homer in court Tuesday, March 7. (Josh Szymanik/KSL TV)...
Keira Farrimond and Daniella Rivera

‘Clear and present danger’: Accused serial predator headed to prison

Joshua Homer is headed to the Utah State Prison after a judge revoked his probation Tuesday.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Casey Scott surprises Utah County drivers with free gas cards