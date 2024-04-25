Man killed in industrial accident with concrete slab in Bluffdale

BLUFFDALE — A man has been killed in an industrial accident in Bluffdale when cement slabs fell on him.

Bluffdale Fire Chief Matt Evans said the apparent accident is under investigation after an emergency call at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

“Upon arrival, we were informed that some big cement slabs had fallen on a victim … we had determined that he was … deceased,” Evans said.

KSL News Radio’s Eric Cabrera spoke with Evans and said there are distraught families gathered at the scene of the accident at Olympus Precast, which manufactures concrete products. It has an indoor manufacturing facility and an outdoor storage yard for its product in an industrial section of Bluffdale, where emergency crews responded.

The man’s age and identity have not been made public, and it is not known how the slabs fell.

This story will be updated as more information is available.