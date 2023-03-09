Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WEATHER

Utah homes could face flooding issues as weather warms up

Mar 8, 2023, 6:54 PM | Updated: 8:42 pm
Mike Anderson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Several communities are asking homeowners to prepare for possible flooding as the weather warms up.

Zack Craghead is among the people concerned that they could have a lot on their plates in the coming days.

“If it all comes at once, it’s going to be a lot of water,” Craghead said.

Craghead is a co-owner at Mike Knorr plumbing, and he’s seeing neighborhoods like this one in Mendon, Utah, where the snow is high and, in many cases, close to homes.

“All that ice builds up, and you know, double-check your rain gutters, make sure that moisture is coming away from the house as much as you can,” he explained.

Craghead is making sure a new sump pump is ready for one homeowner today, but back at the shop, they are stocking up for what they expect to be a hectic time ahead.

“We know that when it hits and when it warms up, we’re going to, yeah, be at wits-end again,” he said.

In 2017, Box Elder County saw repeated flooding events in fields, homes, and sewage lines. Craghead says homeowners should check their sewage valves and ensure the rubber stopper is working.

“(It) was a bad year for flooding in this area, and yes, I think it will happen again,” Craghead expressed.

Many other communities are being put on notice too. Harrisville City is now joining several others in preparing free sandbags for homeowners.

“If your home is in a low spot and you can see where some runoff is going to come off, we ask you to dam up that piece of your property,” said Justin Shinsel, public works director for the City of Harrisville.

Those sandbags will be available at Harrisville park starting Mar. 10. The city is also looking for volunteers to help fill them.

“We’re doing this free of cost to our residents. We’re just trying to protect them prior to these rain events and more moisture that’s coming here in the next few weeks,” Shinsel said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Weather

(Andrew Adams/KSL TV)...
Andrew Adams

Wasatch County prepares for potential spring flooding; rain expected this weekend

The snow was already three- to four-feet deep in many areas of the Heber Valley as of Tuesday, and the coming weekend was threatening to add rainfall on top of all the powder.
2 days ago
The Huntsville Town Offices buried with snow. (KSLTV/Alex Cabrero)...
Alex Cabrero

Rural Utah town can’t keep up with recent heavy snowfall

As Utah experiences snow storms that haven't been seen in years, some smaller towns and those in them are struggling to keep up.
2 days ago
Utah Department of Transportation workers testing out the heat from the 'heat tape.' (UDOT)...
Karah Brackin

UDOT adds ‘heat tape’ to traffic lights to clear off snow

Utah's Department of Transportation is paving the way in making roads safer by making traffic lights more visible during winter storms.
2 days ago
A skier races down Park City Mountain Resort on Feb. 22. Resort officials announced Monday that the...
Carter Williams

Park City Mountain extends operations, plans to have longest season in 30 years

The country's largest ski resort is set to have its longest season in three decades as a result of record snow totals.
2 days ago
(KSL TV)...
Andrew Adams

Homeowners, emergency managers eye upcoming storms, hope for slow warmup

With more snow expected this week, and rain forecast for the coming weekend, emergency managers were continuing to prepare Monday for a spring that could potentially bring flooding and other problems if a warmup occurs too quickly.
3 days ago
(Ogden Police Department)...
Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah family grateful after police, community help find lost service dogs in snowstorm

An Ogden family is grateful to have their service dogs back, after both animals escaped from their home during the snowstorm last weekend, wandering miles away in the snow.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Utah homes could face flooding issues as weather warms up