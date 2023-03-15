1 dead in crash on Provo Center Street onramp

PROVO, Utah — One person has died in a crash that temporarily closed the Provo Center Street onramp to southbound Interstate 15 Wednesday morning.

No cause for the crash has been released, and Provo police have not identified the victim.

The southbound ramp was closed until 5:40 a.m. as officers and the department’s Accident Investigation Team investigated the crash.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

