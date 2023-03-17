Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

West Haven teacher to be honored as latest ‘Most Valuable Educator’ by Utah Jazz, Instructure

Mar 17, 2023, 6:45 AM
KSL TV's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

WEST HAVEN, Utah — KSL TV has teamed with the Utah Jazz and Instructure to honor some of Utah’s most valuable educators this year.

The latest teacher to join this growing “MVE” group is Mr. Terry Schriver from Rocky Mountain Jr. High School in the Weber School District.

Schriver has been teaching health for 14 years now and received 17 nominations. His students described him as a really smart teacher who always makes everything so fun to learn about.

Others noted he always tries to really get to know his students, and he takes to listen if you need someone to talk to.

Schriver will get the MVE treatment at Saturday’s Utah Jazz game against the Boston Celtic.

Ahead of the game, Schriver received a personalized Jazz jersey and a $1,000 classroom grant from Instructure, the parent company of Canvas.

Awardees will also get to attend an awards dinner with the Jazz and Instructure at the end of the season. Instructure will also be providing 300 tickets for Utah educators to attend the Jazz game on Saturday.

The Utah Jazz, Instructure and KSL TV are teaming up to honor the state’s most valuable educators, and members of the public can nominate anyone in the local community, including students, parents, peer educators, principals, administrators and college deans.

Nominators will be asked to answer, “How does this educator inspire students, spark curiosity and support student growth and achievement?”

Submit your nomination here.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

FILE PHOTO (Steve Griffin/Deseret News)...
Cassidy Wixom

Man dies after falling at South Jordan construction site

A 70-year-old man died after falling 10 feet and hitting his head at a construction site Thursday morning.
10 hours ago
Amy Olsen...
Matt Gephardt

Utahns cleared of DUI accusations are forced to pay to get their licenses back

Amy Olsen has her driving privilege back now, but it cost her $255. For her, it is a frustrating ordeal that began months earlier when a trooper pulled her over.
1 day ago
FILE: The waterfalls at Gunlock State Park in spring 2019. Utah Division of State Parks officials a...
Shelby Lofton

Search and rescue teams warn Utahns about dangers of playing in floodwater

With this year's runoff expected to be higher than Utahns have seen in the last few years, search and rescue teams are getting ready for water rescues.
1 day ago
Snow surveyors use a federal snow tube to measure the current snowpack at the Atwater SNOwpack TELe...
Carter Williams

Utah got its ‘A+’ snowpack. Does that mean major flooding next?

KSL went deep in the mountains to get a firsthand look at how close we are to a record-breaking snowpack year.
1 day ago
Matt Rascon, Jed Boal, Eliza Pace, KSL TV

KSL+: The story of Elizabeth Smart, 20 years later

Her story captured the attention of Utah and much of the country when she was kidnapped at 14.
1 day ago
Jason Peck with his sons...
Ayanna Likens

How an outpatient program helped Salt Lake man overcome substance abuse

A Salt Lake man is sharing his story of overcoming opioid use and how Intermountain Health's outpatient program helped him.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
West Haven teacher to be honored as latest ‘Most Valuable Educator’ by Utah Jazz, Instructure