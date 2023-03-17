West Haven teacher to be honored as latest ‘Most Valuable Educator’ by Utah Jazz, Instructure

WEST HAVEN, Utah — KSL TV has teamed with the Utah Jazz and Instructure to honor some of Utah’s most valuable educators this year.

The latest teacher to join this growing “MVE” group is Mr. Terry Schriver from Rocky Mountain Jr. High School in the Weber School District.

Schriver has been teaching health for 14 years now and received 17 nominations. His students described him as a really smart teacher who always makes everything so fun to learn about.

Others noted he always tries to really get to know his students, and he takes to listen if you need someone to talk to.

Schriver will get the MVE treatment at Saturday’s Utah Jazz game against the Boston Celtic.

Ahead of the game, Schriver received a personalized Jazz jersey and a $1,000 classroom grant from Instructure, the parent company of Canvas.

Awardees will also get to attend an awards dinner with the Jazz and Instructure at the end of the season. Instructure will also be providing 300 tickets for Utah educators to attend the Jazz game on Saturday.

The Utah Jazz, Instructure and KSL TV are teaming up to honor the state’s most valuable educators, and members of the public can nominate anyone in the local community, including students, parents, peer educators, principals, administrators and college deans.

Nominators will be asked to answer, “How does this educator inspire students, spark curiosity and support student growth and achievement?”

Submit your nomination here.