I-80 to close over weekend for elk relocation
Mar 17, 2023, 2:53 PM | Updated: 2:57 pm
SALT LAKE CITY — Interstate 80 will be closed for part of the weekend so Utah Highway Patrol troopers can relocate dozens of elk.
According to a Facebook post from UHP, these closures are expected to begin at 10 a.m. Sunday:
- I-80 westbound at East Canyon
- East Canyon westbound onramp
- I-80 eastbound at approximately 2600 East at the split
- Foothill northbound offramp
- I-80 eastbound from I-215 East
- Parleys Way southbound
- Foothill southbound at Gas Station
Troopers said closure times will depend upon the herd and the movement.
More on the elk herds that have been roaming near Parleys Canyon here.
