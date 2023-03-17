I-80 to close over weekend for elk relocation

SALT LAKE CITY — Interstate 80 will be closed for part of the weekend so Utah Highway Patrol troopers can relocate dozens of elk.

According to a Facebook post from UHP, these closures are expected to begin at 10 a.m. Sunday:

I-80 westbound at East Canyon

East Canyon westbound onramp

I-80 eastbound at approximately 2600 East at the split

Foothill northbound offramp

I-80 eastbound from I-215 East

Parleys Way southbound

Foothill southbound at Gas Station

Troopers said closure times will depend upon the herd and the movement.

