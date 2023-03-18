Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Salt Lake County leaders speed up the timeline for dissolving UPD

Mar 17, 2023, 6:43 PM | Updated: 7:37 pm
Jed Boal's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

MIDVALE, Utah — Cities and townships in Salt Lake County now plan to take less time than allowed to figure out the future of their policing.

A law passed by the Utah Legislature and signed by the governor removes the Salt Lake County Sheriff as CEO of the Unified Police Department and dissolves the agency in 2025.  The UPD board wants to finish that work a year earlier.

Under the new law, the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s office has until July 2025 to separate from the UPD.  That means three cities and a handful of townships must come up with new policing plans or work together on a new unified department, which is the way they are leaning right now.

“The consensus is that we all recognize that this is an urgent matter,” said Marcus Stevenson, the mayor of Midvale and chair of the UPD board.

As the bill made its way through the legislature this past session, several mayors of townships and cities that contract with Unified Police spoke against the bill early in the session, some changed their tune after an amendment added protections for current Unified officers who transfer to the county sheriff’s office before July 1, 2025.

Even though the legislation gives them more than two years to re-organize, Stevenson said their communities and their officers are living in limbo waiting for answers.

“We recognize that this is something that we need to do as quickly and as responsibly as possible so we can get everybody involved some answers of what this organization is going to look like going forward,” Stevenson said.

UPD currently serves Midvale, Millcreek, Holladay, Kearns, Magna, Copperton, White City, Brighton, Emigration Canyon, and Salt Lake County. 

“Unfortunately, we’ve already seen officers who have left to other departments. We’ve had officers who we were interviewing, who have said, ‘I don’t know that I want to work for this organization’ because they’re just uncertain about the future,” Stevenson said. 

The board, by consensus, hopes to finish reorganizing by July 2024, a year earlier than required.  In addition, they want all entities covered by UPD to share their intentions by July 1 this year.

“That will set the table, and we will have a year to figure out, what does this new organization actually look like? And have that implemented, again being the goal by July 1, 2024,” the board chair said. 

Sheriff Rosie Rivera told the board Thursday she can withdraw from the UPD in July 2024, earlier than planned, to coordinate with the board.

While UPD can dissolve, the board is interested in re-organizing, after the sheriff is removed.

“We think that we can actually re-organize within the structure, and don’t necessarily have to fully dissolve,” Stevenson said.

They want to lay out the options, so each city can make a decision.  Moving the timeline forward also enables them to manage unforeseen challenges. 

“Public safety is our number one priority throughout this process,” Stevenson said. “So the earlier we figure this out, the better guarantee we have of no negative impacts to public safety.“

He said that each community involved will need to ask themselves whether a new UPD is right for them.  In a phone interview, Millcreek Mayor Jeff Silvestrini said he likes this plan and hopes that the communities can work together to come up with, what he called UPD 2.0.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Gunlock Falls...
Shara Park

Park officials urge visitor safety as water flows at Gunlock State Park

An urgent safety warning for anyone who plans to visit the stunning waterfalls at Gunlock State Park in Southern Utah.
20 hours ago
Journey plays on a stage...
Larry D. Curtis

Journey headlines Stadium of Fire for 2023

Utah will welcome rock band Journey with open arms to headline the Stadium of Fire for 2023.
20 hours ago
Courtney Rundell installing sump...
Mike Anderson

Plumbers busy with sump pump calls in northern Utah

As the weather starts to warm up a growing number of people are preparing for the spring runoff.
20 hours ago
(KSL TV)...
Ladd Egan

Rock fall danger closes on-ramp to Provo Canyon

A rockslide and unstable rock face has forced the closure of the on-ramp to Provo Canyon from 800 North.
20 hours ago
Handcuffs in a jail cell FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...
Pat Reavy

Man paroled 2 weeks ago from Utah prison arrested again in aggravated robbery

A man who at one time was incorrectly linked to a high profile child killing a decade ago has been arrested again after being paroled from prison approximately two weeks ago.
20 hours ago
(Utah DWR)...
Eliza Pace

Biologists are able to track wolverine for the first time

This little guy is a fierce traveler! Here's what biologists found about its behavior.
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Salt Lake County leaders speed up the timeline for dissolving UPD