Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WEATHER

Emergency managers update flood response preparations as more storms line up

Mar 17, 2023, 10:37 PM | Updated: 10:40 pm
Andrew Adams's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — With more storms lining up next week, state emergency managers met during a call Friday to update and coordinate plans for flood preparations and response while looking ahead at the areas of greatest risk over the next two weeks.

Forecasters were keeping a closer eye on parts of Box Elder and Cache counties, the Ogden and Heber valleys, and sections of southern Utah as approaching rains once again threatened to bring the potential of sheet flooding.

Emergency managers acknowledged, though, that at this time of year, flooding could surface practically anywhere under the right circumstances.

“We just have to be prepared for everything,” said Angela Lang, response coordination bureau chief with the Utah Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management.

Lang said the Division of Emergency Management and Utah Department of Transportation had been working to obtain 1.5 million sandbags to distribute when they are needed by local and tribal partners.

“This is an unprecedented year, and we’re treating it as such and we really want to take the stance, at the governor’s charge, to ‘lean forward,’” Lang said. “Personally, I would be more surprised if we didn’t see any statewide flooding than if we did, and that’s why we’re taking this urgent approach to get ready now.”

During the call, emergency managers also discussed the implementation of an executive order from Gov. Spencer Cox that gives state employees eight hours of administrative leave to volunteer where there is a local flooding response need.

Gov. Cox issues executive order allowing state employees to help with flooding

While the areas of greatest immediate risk were elsewhere, flooding was on the mind of those at Murray Park — a place that had seen its share of flooding in the past.

Laura Pace said she had watched in recent days as Little Cottonwood Creek, which runs through the park, sported higher water levels.

“Two days ago, it was only a foot away from the bridge,” she said. “I thought, ‘oh, you know, it’s going to flood soon,’ but it didn’t because they lowered it.”

Pace said she was worried about what might be to come in southern Utah, and she saw the wisdom behind all the preparation in the state.

“Oh, it definitely is going to flood,” Pace said. “Anytime we have this kind of a big snowpack, it’s just a matter of time, and make sure that you’re ready for it.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Weather

(Marc Weaver/KSL TV)...
Alex Cabrero

St. George experiencing minor flooding; past mitigation work paying off

St. George city leaders say flood mitigation work done over the last few years has made a difference this year with all of the heavy storms.
23 hours ago
Gunlock Falls...
Shara Park

Park officials urge visitor safety as water flows at Gunlock State Park

An urgent safety warning for anyone who plans to visit the stunning waterfalls at Gunlock State Park in Southern Utah.
23 hours ago
Courtney Rundell installing sump...
Mike Anderson

Plumbers busy with sump pump calls in northern Utah

As the weather starts to warm up, a growing number of people are preparing for the spring runoff.
23 hours ago
A skier races down Park City Mountain Resort on Feb. 22. Resort officials announced Monday that the...
Madison Swenson

Utah ski resorts extending seasons due to heavy snowpack

Here's a list of the ski resorts in Utah that have announced extensions to the 2022-2023 season, weather and conditions permitting.
23 hours ago
Tremonton flooding...
Mike Anderson

Flooding reminds Box Elder residents of 2017 troubles

Homeowners in Box Elder County said they're seeing some harsh reminders of the flooding in 2017 as they watched similar scenes unfold Wednesday night.
2 days ago
Snow slid off a roof, burying a boy who was rescued from the slide and hospitalized. (Utah Avalanch...
Madison Swenson

Boy hospitalized after being buried by snow in Alta roof slide

A 9-year-old boy was hospitalized Wednesday after he was buried by snow that fell from a roof in Alta.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Emergency managers update flood response preparations as more storms line up