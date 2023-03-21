Cox issues executive order after signing new flag bill

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox issued an executive order regarding the Utah historic flag and new Utah state flag.

According to a release, the executive order reaffirms the historic state flag will continue to be displayed.

“I believe that Utahns should take great pride in our state’s history and never forget the sacrifices that have been made by our ancestors,” Cox said. “Our traditional Utah state flag has been a symbol of that faith, diligence and strength of the people of Utah since its adoption.”

Utahns gained a new state flag after lawmakers approved S.B. 31, establishing a new state flag in Utah, in the 2023 legislative session. The original Utah state flag was adopted on March 9, 1911 will now be referred to as the “historic state flag,” and Utah’s new state flag will be referred to as “state flag.”

“As governor, I am proud to issue today an executive order requiring that the current state flag be flown at the Capitol at all times and at all state buildings on certain holidays and special occasions. I am further requesting that, during an upcoming session, the Legislature amend SB 31 to require the historic state flag be flown above the new state flag when the two flags are flown together. This will ensure that the historic flag will remain a symbol of our history and strength,” Cox said. “I am grateful for the tens of thousands of Utahns who participated in designing and selecting this new flag. Just as we have much to be grateful for from our ancestors, I hope that today’s Utahns will be worthy of the mantle that has been placed upon them to preserve and build Utah’s legacy for our children, grandchildren, and generations to come.”

According to the Executive Order, the historic state flag will continue to be flown on top of the Utah State Capitol building everyday. The order also requires both the state flag, and historic state flag to be flown on separate flagpoles daily on Capitol grounds. Utah state agencies will fly the historic flag on state property for each legal holiday and at significant agency events.

Cox has also asked to amend S.B. 31 to require the historic state flag to be displayed above the state flag when both are displayed.

Utah’s historic state flag was created by the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1903 under the direction of Gov. Heber M. Wells. On March 9, 1911, the Utah State Legislature adopted the historic state flag.

Utah’s new state flag will take effect on March 9, 2024.