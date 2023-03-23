$20,000 reward offered for any info in Provo hit-and-run

PROVO, Utah — Provo Police Department announced a reward of $20,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in a hit-and-run that killed a woman in December.

The woman, 21-year-old Isabelle Parr, was struck and killed by a car at approximately 5:23 p.m. on Dec. 1.

Parr was hit while out jogging at the crosswalk at 800 North 800 West in Provo. The car did not stop after hitting her and police say it is not known if the driver knew they struck Parr.

Camera footage from the area identified two potential vehicles: a blue crossover SUV and a dark colored four-door pickup truck.

According to a release from police, “A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information that leads to the identification, arrest, and prosecution of the offender. Any persons with information about this accident please contact the Provo Police Department at 801-852-6210.”