Two dead, one critically injured after crash in Magna
Mar 25, 2023, 9:13 PM | Updated: 10:35 pm
MAGNA, Utah — Two are dead after a crash late Saturday.
It happened on SR 202 near the entrance to Interstate 80 at the Saltair exit. There was a concert happening on that road at The Great Saltair when the vehicles crashed.
United Police Department said two people are dead.
Witnesses told KSL TV that they saw emergency vehicles including a LifeFlight helicopter on the scene.
SR 202 is closed between SR 201 and I-80.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are made available.
