Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Sandy
Mar 26, 2023, 11:36 AM | Updated: 12:37 pm
SANDY, Utah — Sandy Police said one person died in an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning.
The first call went out at 1:08 a.m.
The dead suspect has not been identified but police said the officer was not injured.
This story is still breaking and will be updated.
