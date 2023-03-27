Davis School District goes virtual, other schools delay start times as snowstorm slams northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Several school districts announced a two-hour delay to start times Monday as yet another round of snow impacted morning commutes across northern Utah.

The Morgan County, Ogden and Weber schools districts say classes will run on a two-hour delay. Weber State University’s campus will be closed until 10 a.m.

Ascent Academy in Farmington, Weilenmann School of Discovery in Park City and NUAMES Early College High School also announced late starts for Monday’s classes.

The Davis School District initially announced a two-hour delay due to the storm but later moved to a virtual learning day as snow continued to accumulate on Davis County roads.

March 27 is looking a whole lot like December. Roads are very snowy and slick in Davis county. A snow plow just passed us and you can’t really tell—the snow keeps coming down and it’s sticking. Also feels like we’re driving on ice. @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/SaII1mIjeU — Shelby Lofton (@newswithShelby) March 27, 2023

Roads in Davis County have seen some of the heaviest delays, with snow-covered roads leading to several slide-offs and crashes.

“The morning commute across the northern/central Wasatch Front, as well as adjacent mountain routes such as Parleys Canyon, will be significantly impacted, as snow continues across the area,” the National Weather Service tweeted. “Use caution, allow extra time, and be prepared for snow-covered roads this morning.”

Over the weekend, state troopers responded to more than 300 crashes statewide. One of those crashes left two people dead near the Great Saltair off I-80 while a head-on crash killed one person in Weber County.

State troopers said the crashes were caused by speeding and aggressive and distracted driving, combined with fast-moving spring snowstorms that quickly impact road conditions statewide.

Road weather alert: Snow showers Sunday night into Monday will impact the Monday AM commute along the Wasatch Front. For more info visit: https://t.co/4P1gO2c9Uo #utwx #utsnow @UtahTrucking pic.twitter.com/VoPyAmkHq9 — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) March 26, 2023