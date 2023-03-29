Close
CRIME

Police looking to identify person who shot at swap meet employees, stole jewelry

Mar 28, 2023, 6:36 PM | Updated: 6:47 pm
Surveillance video captures the moment a masked person shoots at store employees at a Salt Lake County swap meet, smashes the cases of jewelry, and then steals some of the items. (West Valley City Police Department)
BY
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who shot at employees at a Salt Lake County swap meet and then stole jewelry.

The crime happened just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 25. That’s when police say someone wearing a mask entered the Indoor Swap Meet, located at 1550 W. 3500 South, and went over to a booth selling jewelry.

According to a press release from the West Valley City Police Department, the person took out a gun and fired five shots toward store employees before using a hammer to smash open some of the cases and steal jewelry.

The individual then took off running toward the northeast.

Police said officers set up a containment area and deployed K-9s, but the person was never found.

The armed robber is described as a Hispanic male between 5 feet 8 and 6 feet tall. At the time of the shooting, he wore all black clothing, as well as a black beanie, tan boots, sunglasses, and an American flag bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information about the case has been asked to call 801-965-5200 or email majorcrimes@wvc-ut.gov.

