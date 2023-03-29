CRIME
Police looking to identify person who shot at swap meet employees, stole jewelry
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who shot at employees at a Salt Lake County swap meet and then stole jewelry.
The crime happened just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 25. That’s when police say someone wearing a mask entered the Indoor Swap Meet, located at 1550 W. 3500 South, and went over to a booth selling jewelry.
According to a press release from the West Valley City Police Department, the person took out a gun and fired five shots toward store employees before using a hammer to smash open some of the cases and steal jewelry.
The individual then took off running toward the northeast.
Police said officers set up a containment area and deployed K-9s, but the person was never found.
The armed robber is described as a Hispanic male between 5 feet 8 and 6 feet tall. At the time of the shooting, he wore all black clothing, as well as a black beanie, tan boots, sunglasses, and an American flag bandana covering his face.
WATCH: Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person who shot at employees at a Salt Lake County swap meet, smashed glass cases, then stole jewelry.
More info here: https://t.co/NOoZOmsCaQ
(Warning: Video may be upsetting for some viewers) pic.twitter.com/Krn8FV5wlQ
— KSL 5 TV (@KSL5TV) March 29, 2023
Anyone with information about the case has been asked to call 801-965-5200 or email majorcrimes@wvc-ut.gov.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces temple groundbreakings (pageviews: 76405)
- How to see the Northern Lights, sighted recently in Utah skies (pageviews: 22066)
- More snow piles up Sunday and it's not over yet (pageviews: 15455)
- DNA analysis of Beethoven's hair reveals health issues, family secret (pageviews: 12156)
- Two dead, one critically injured after crash in Magna (pageviews: 12014)
- Elk herd returns to SLC golf course after multiple relocation attempts (pageviews: 10654)
- 3 killed in multi-vehicle crash; NB I-15 closed for several hours in Box Elder County (pageviews: 8197)