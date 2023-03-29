Three dead, two injured in crash, US-89 closed

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Three people are dead and two, including a baby, were injured in a car crash that closed U.S. Highway 89 in both directions.

According to Sgt. Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, the crash was on US-89 at milepost 488, approximately five miles south of Bear Lake.

Roden said the preliminary investigation shows that at approximately 3:20 p.m., a southbound Kia Rio appeared to have crossed over into the northbound lanes, hitting a Ford excursion.

Two people were found dead at the scene, a 21-year-old female driver and a 24-year-old male front-seat passenger.

The Rio had three other occupants including a baby. The baby was transported with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, one passenger was flown and the third passenger was transported by ground.

Roden said one of those passengers later died but did not have any information on which one.

The driver of the Ford did not appear to have any serious injuries.

The crash is expected to impact traffic until 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Crash

Both Directions US 89 at MP 489 (5 mi S of Bear Lake) Cache Co.

Est. Clearance Time: 8:00 PM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7e9Jm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) March 29, 2023

US-89 is the main route from Logan to Bear Lake and runs north-south in Utah, spanning 502 miles.

No other information on the vehicles or individuals involved has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.