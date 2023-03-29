Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Three dead, two injured in crash, US-89 closed

Mar 29, 2023, 5:13 PM | Updated: 6:19 pm
(Utah Highway Patrol)
(Utah Highway Patrol)
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Three people are dead and two, including a baby, were injured in a car crash that closed U.S. Highway 89 in both directions.

According to Sgt. Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, the crash was on US-89 at milepost 488, approximately five miles south of Bear Lake.

Roden said the preliminary investigation shows that at approximately 3:20 p.m., a southbound Kia Rio appeared to have crossed over into the northbound lanes, hitting a Ford excursion.

Two people were found dead at the scene, a 21-year-old female driver and a 24-year-old male front-seat passenger.

The Rio had three other occupants including a baby. The baby was transported with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, one passenger was flown and the third passenger was transported by ground.

Roden said one of those passengers later died but did not have any information on which one.

(Utah Highway Patrol) (Utah Highway Patrol) (Utah Highway Patrol)

The driver of the Ford did not appear to have any serious injuries.

The crash is expected to impact traffic until 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.

US-89 is the main route from Logan to Bear Lake and runs north-south in Utah, spanning 502 miles.

No other information on the vehicles or individuals involved has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Retired Army Major General Jefferson Burton speaks at the Utah Capitol on Wednesday, March 29, 2023...
Katija Stjepovic

Utah’s Vietnam veterans honored 50 years after end of war

Veterans from around Utah were honored at the Utah Capitol as the U.S. marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.
20 hours ago
With so many Utah communities concerned about potential flooding this spring, because of the heavy ...
Alex Cabrero

Utah company offers free cyclone sand to help prepare for flooding

With so many Utah communities concerned about potential flooding this spring, Geneva Rock has decided to give sandbags to Utah cities and counties for free.
20 hours ago
Cities and counties across Utah are taking advantage of the extra water this winter to replenish aq...
Ladd Egan

Water districts using extra water to recharge aquifers

Cities and counties across Utah are taking advantage of the extra water this winter to replenish aquifers.
20 hours ago
(Alex Cabrero/KSL TV)...
Madison Swenson

Remains found in debris of Spanish Fork house fire; work underway to identify victim

Police and fire officials believe they have found the remains of a woman whose Spanish Fork home went up in flames Tuesday.
20 hours ago
Police respond to Spanish Fork High School after receiving reports of an active shooter, which were...
Eliza Pace and Dan Rascon

Hoax calls of shooting threats to Utah schools came from out of the country

Authorities said several school shooting threats were all tracked to one IP address from outside of the country.
20 hours ago
Sodalicious illegally allowed 19 young teenagers to work more hours and times than lawfully permitt...
Brooke Williams

Four Utah Sodalicious locations violate federal child labor laws

The operators of a Utah-born specialty beverage and dessert shop called "Sodalicious" illegally allowed 19 young teens to work more hours and times than lawfully permitted, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Labor.
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
Three dead, two injured in crash, US-89 closed