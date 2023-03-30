Arrest made in Logan Canyon crash that killed 3, injured 2

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A 29-year-old Idaho man has been arrested in connection to Wednesday’s crash on U.S. Highway 89 that left three people dead and injured two others, including a baby.

According to a probable cause statement, Kylan Romrell, of Montpelier, Idaho, was booked into jail on felony charges of driving under the influence and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death. Romrell was previously convicted of a felony DUI charge and has been arrested for DUI multiple times within the last 10 years, according to court documents.

State troopers responded to the crash, which happened on U.S. 89 at milepost 488, approximately 5 miles south of Bear Lake.

Investigators said Romrell was driving a Ford Excursion, possibly “near or on the center line of the roadway.” Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the preliminary investigation shows a southbound Kia Rio appeared to have drifted over into the northbound lanes, where the vehicles collided.

“However, this crash is still being looked at and fault has not been determined,” investigators said in a probable cause statement. Troopers noted the Kia “was significantly more damaged than the Excursion” but both suffered severe damage.

Two people, the 21-year-old female driver and a 24-year-old male front-seat passenger of the Kia, were found dead at the scene of the crash.

The Kia had three other occupants, including a baby, which were taken to a Logan-area hospital. The baby suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while a man was airlifted and a woman was transported by ground ambulance to the hospital. According to court documents, the woman later died at the hospital.

In the probable cause statement, troopers said they contacted Romrell at the scene of the crash and noted he “had extremely bloodshot eyes, seemed to be staggering, had slurred speech, and the odor of alcohol was emanating from his breath.”

Romrell allegedly told troopers he was driving up the canyon when he looked up and his airbag went off. Troopers said they asked him if he had consumed alcohol, and Romrell said he had not.

According to court documents, troopers found multiple open containers of alcoholic beverages in the Ford and a rifle with a spent cartridge.

Romrell was taken to the Rich County Sheriff’s Office substation in Garden City, where troopers said he was “unsteady, wobbly, and lethargic.” Troopers administered field sobriety tests and allegedly noted several signs of Romrell being under the influence.

According to court documents, a breath test was conducted and Romrell’s blood-alcohol level was .216 — more than four times the legal limit in Utah.

Romrell was then booked into the Cache County Jail on three second-degree felony counts of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, a third-degree felony count of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in serious injury, third-degree felony counts of DUI with a prior felony DUI and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and a misdemeanor count of having an open container/drinking alcohol in a vehicle.

Investigators asked that Romrell be held without bail.