Aggie chocolate factory first in US to make rare ‘albino’ chocolate bars

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State University is working on research of the utmost importance – producing some rare chocolate that is not made anywhere else in the U.S.

It comes from an albino cocoa bean, not so easy to get here in Utah

The Aggie Chocolate Factory specializes in making 70 percent dark chocolate. The albino chocolate will be that same higher concentration, but brings a much different taste and it’s all being done in the name of research.

Turning beans into chocolate, takes hours of work: the roasting, grinding, smoothing and molding. But to make the super-rare stuff takes sourcing, and in this case Luciana Monterio is the key. She’s a Fulbright scholar from Brazil.

“My life is all around chocolate,” Monterio said. “I’m in contact with Cacao farmers, and I know a lot from the post-harvest of cacao beans.”



She was brought here for her expertise and her connections to the farmers who harvest the rare albino or Catongo cocoa beans.



“In the world of the chocolate the white beans is very special for the very mild notes, versus sensitive and caramel notes,” Monterio said. “It’s something very unique.”

They’re unique enough that the Aggie Chocolate Factory paid $7,000 to get their first pallet of albino beans flown here. And as you can see, they turn light-brown during the production process.

BreAnna Burchill is among the employees here who are getting to discover that process of working with their 70 percent cocoa process to produce a whole new flavor.



“It opens up a lot of questions like, ‘how long do we roast it for?’ to get the right temperatures and the right taste,” Burchill said.

KSL TV reporter Mike Anderson tried some. So did Chris and Rose Hutchinson, return customers from Salt Lake County.

“It’s not as heavy, it just kind of flows,” Chris Hutchinson said.

“Right, it just coats your mouth and then you get the really subtle flavors,” Rose Hutchinson replied.



It’s a dark chocolate type of concentration, that’s not so dark.

The albino chocolate bars will come at a premium, about $12 to 15 for 1.5 ounces going on sale in about four to five weeks.