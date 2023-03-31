Multiple crashes injure three in Parleys Canyon

PARLEYS CANYON, Utah — Four crashes in Parleys Canyon sent three people to the hospital Thursday evening.

According to Park City Fire Chief Sean Briley, at approximately 7 p.m. authorities responded to multiple car accidents just East of mile marker 139 on Interstate 80 eastbound.

Three people were transported to valley hospitals as a result.

“Please use caution tonight on the roadways, while they may look clear of snow they are exceptionally slick,” Briley said.