LOCAL NEWS
Multiple crashes injure three in Parleys Canyon
Mar 30, 2023, 9:40 PM
PARLEYS CANYON, Utah — Four crashes in Parleys Canyon sent three people to the hospital Thursday evening.
According to Park City Fire Chief Sean Briley, at approximately 7 p.m. authorities responded to multiple car accidents just East of mile marker 139 on Interstate 80 eastbound.
Three people were transported to valley hospitals as a result.
“Please use caution tonight on the roadways, while they may look clear of snow they are exceptionally slick,” Briley said.
