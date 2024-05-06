Brother of fallen Santaquin officer thanks community, police agencies for support

SANTAQUIN — In an exclusive interview with KSL TV, the brother of the officer hit and killed in Santaquin says his brother paid the ultimate sacrifice for his service.

The officer, who KSL TV is choosing not to name out of respect for the family who wanted the name to be released by the Santaquin Police Department on Monday, was killed early Sunday morning along I-15.

According to police the driver of a semitruck intentionally hit and killed him along with also hitting the officer’s patrol car and a UHP patrol car.

“Pretty heartbroken, It’s hard. We had plans this summer,” said the brother with emotion. “Everybody out there listening, if I can give them any advice it’s to hold your loved one a little tighter. Make phone calls, tell them you love them especially the ones you don’t get to see every day.”

The fallen officer leaves behind a wife and two kids, the youngest set to get married soon.

“He was a pretty great guy. Gave his life doing something that he loved and in the service of others,” he said.

The family also wanted to express their thanks to police agencies all across the state, and the community who came out to pay their respects and show their support at the procession and at the Santaquin Police Department.

“Santaquin P.D., Nephi, Payson all those guys are amazing; Highway Patrol, all of them. They went above and beyond. They’ve been nothing but great,” he said. “Through this whole process, they had people there next to my sister-in-law. Since the moment it happened, just all the agencies involved have just been great.”