Winter weather slams northern Utah; avalanche closes Big Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — Another winter storm rolled into Utah Thursday night, bringing snow to the northern part of the state and closing several roads during the morning commute.

The Utah Department of Transportation reported several crashes and whiteout conditions in parts of Davis and Cache counties. Eastbound Interstate 84 and U.S. Highway 89/91 in Sardine Canyon were closed before 6 a.m. while authorities closed southbound U.S. 89 near I-84 due to whiteout conditions.

“Troopers in the north and east areas of the state are responding to numerous crashes and traffic incidents,” tweeted Col. Michael Rapich with the Utah Highway Patrol. “As this storm moves through Please Slow Down, Move Over for Flashing Lights, and expect delays.”

Later Friday morning, a natural avalanche at Laurel Pines (milepost 9.5) closed state Route 190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon. UDOT crews said they hope to reopen Big Cottonwood Canyon by 11 a.m. Little Cottonwood Canyon is closed for avalanche mitigation work with no estimated time for reopening.

Overnight, Parleys Canyon was temporarily closed after four crashes sent three people to the hospital.

Big Cottonwood Canyon closed because of a avalanche on the road. #KSLTV #utwx pic.twitter.com/u9XL4ICn47 — Derek Petersen (@Derek_Photog) March 31, 2023

Winter storm continues

The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a winter storm warning for the northern and south halves of the Wasatch Mountains.

KSL.com reported the warning states that additional snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches are possible within the mountain range between Thursday morning and Friday night. The upper Cottonwood canyons may end up with additional totals exceeding 2 feet of snow.

“Travel could be very difficult (Thursday night) through Friday morning. Traction restrictions may be enacted (and) some road closures are possible due to avalanche mitigation,” the warning says. “The Friday morning commute will be impacted, including I-80 through Parleys Canyon.”