Lagoon announces further delay of season opening

FARMINGTON, Utah — For the second time, Lagoon Amusement Park is delaying its opening date due to weather.

The park, which was originally scheduled to open Saturday, March 25, will now open Saturday, April 8.

“Lagoon cares about the safety and enjoyment of the guests and team members, and the recent storms require them to delay opening,” read a Friday press release from the park.

With the opening now being over Easter weekend, park officials said they will have special activities for children, as well as a special-priced ticket.

The offer, which is valid April 8 and 9, will give you a single day passport for $74.95, plus tax, when you buy two or more. You must use the promo code BUNNY23.