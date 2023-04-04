Car crashes into West Valley dentist office

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Firefighters had to pry open the door of a West Valley City business Tuesday after a car rammed into the building.

Lt. Julie Jorgensen with the West Valley City Police Department said an older man drove into the front of Red Pine Dental, located at 3550 S. 5600 West, after being confused over whether the car was in reverse or not.

The impact shattered some windows and jammed the door, so much so that fire crews had to pry it open so customers could get out.

Fortunately, no one sustained any injuries.

Jorgensen said firefighters believe the structure will be OK, but they are getting a building inspector out to the scene to make the final call.

The crash remains under investigation.