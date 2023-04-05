ACCIDENTS & CRASHES
5 passengers ejected from car in rollover crash
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Five people were ejected early Wednesday morning after their vehicle went off the roadway and rolled multiple times in Box Elder County.
The crash happened near milepost 33 of Interstate 84 just after midnight.
Crash
EB I-84 at MP 32 (18 mi N of Tremonton) Box Elder Co.
Est. Clearance Time: 1:02 AM
For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7e9Jm
— UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) April 5, 2023
Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said a white Mercedes sprinter van was traveling westbound when it went off the road to the left and rolled.
“It looks like roads were icy in that location,” Roden said.
There were seven passengers inside the vehicle and five of them were ejected — including a 19-year-old woman, 17-year-old boy, 46-year-old man, 12-year-old girl and 14- or 15-year-old girl. The driver and front seat passenger remained in the car.
Roden said they were all taken to the hospital in various conditions:
- 19-year-old woman — serious injuries
- 17-year-old boy — serious condition
- 46-year-old man — serious condition
- 12-year-old girl — minor injuries
- 14/15-year-old girl — moderate condition; had less serious injuries
- 21-year-old man (driver) — moderate condition
- woman in her 40s (front seat passenger) — moderate condition
Their names have not been released.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces new leaders (pageviews: 49235)
- People hunker down as Little Cottonwood Canyon goes into ‘max security interlodge’ (pageviews: 41572)
- 15 new temples announced during April 2023 General Conference (pageviews: 22994)
- Winter storm promises massive snow, raising concerns for drivers and farmers alike (pageviews: 8376)
- Alta, Snowbird to go into interlodge as SR-210 remains closed (pageviews: 8115)
- St. George police search for 'armed and dangerous' burglary suspect (pageviews: 7018)