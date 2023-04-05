Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
ACCIDENTS & CRASHES

5 passengers ejected from car in rollover crash

Apr 5, 2023, 10:06 AM | Updated: 10:08 am
File photo...
File photo
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Five people were ejected early Wednesday morning after their vehicle went off the roadway and rolled multiple times in Box Elder County.

The crash happened near milepost 33 of Interstate 84 just after midnight.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said a white Mercedes sprinter van was traveling westbound when it went off the road to the left and rolled.

“It looks like roads were icy in that location,” Roden said.

There were seven passengers inside the vehicle and five of them were ejected — including a 19-year-old woman, 17-year-old boy, 46-year-old man, 12-year-old girl and 14- or 15-year-old girl. The driver and front seat passenger remained in the car.

Roden said they were all taken to the hospital in various conditions:

  • 19-year-old woman — serious injuries
  • 17-year-old boy — serious condition
  • 46-year-old man — serious condition
  • 12-year-old girl — minor injuries
  • 14/15-year-old girl — moderate condition; had less serious injuries
  • 21-year-old man (driver) — moderate condition
  • woman in her 40s (front seat passenger) — moderate condition

Their names have not been released.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Accidents & Crashes

Big Cottonwood Canyon will not open Wednesday due to avalanche danger. (UDOT/Twitter)...
Josh Ellis

Big Cottonwood closed Wednesday as lake-effect snow hits Wasatch Front

UDOT said state Route 190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon will not open Wednesday as crews continue avalanche mitigation work.
11 hours ago
Whiteout weather in Suncrest near Draper, Utah on Monday night. (Draper Police Dept.)...
Alex Cabrero

Draper police officers helped stuck cars in whiteout conditions

Draper police officers were met with whiteout conditions that were unexpected.
1 day ago
(Alston Crosby/KSL TV)...
Madison Swenson

Car crashes into West Valley dentist office

Firefighters had to pry open the door of a West Valley City business Tuesday after a car rammed into the building.
1 day ago
A freight train derailed in Sanders County, Montana, on Sunday, April 2. ( Daffney Clairmon)...
Mitchell McCluskey

At least 25 cars of a freight train derail in western Montana

A freight train derailed in Paradise, Montana, on Sunday, according to the Sanders County Sheriff's Office.
2 days ago
(Top L-R): Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, Staff Sgt. Joshua Gore, Sgt. Isaac Gayo, Sgt. David Solinas ...
Haley Britzky

US Army identifies nine soldiers killed in Black Hawk training accident

The US Army has identified the nine soldiers who were killed in a nighttime training accident on Wednesday evening.
4 days ago
(Utah Highway Patrol)...
Eliza Pace

Three dead, two injured in crash that closed US Hwy 89

Three people are dead and two, including a baby, were injured in a car crash that closed U.S. Highway 89 in both directions.
7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...
PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
5 passengers ejected from car in rollover crash