5 passengers ejected from car in rollover crash

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Five people were ejected early Wednesday morning after their vehicle went off the roadway and rolled multiple times in Box Elder County.

The crash happened near milepost 33 of Interstate 84 just after midnight.

EB I-84 at MP 32 (18 mi N of Tremonton) Box Elder Co.

Est. Clearance Time: 1:02 AM

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said a white Mercedes sprinter van was traveling westbound when it went off the road to the left and rolled.

“It looks like roads were icy in that location,” Roden said.

There were seven passengers inside the vehicle and five of them were ejected — including a 19-year-old woman, 17-year-old boy, 46-year-old man, 12-year-old girl and 14- or 15-year-old girl. The driver and front seat passenger remained in the car.

Roden said they were all taken to the hospital in various conditions:

19-year-old woman — serious injuries

17-year-old boy — serious condition

46-year-old man — serious condition

12-year-old girl — minor injuries

14/15-year-old girl — moderate condition; had less serious injuries

21-year-old man (driver) — moderate condition

woman in her 40s (front seat passenger) — moderate condition

Their names have not been released.