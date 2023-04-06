Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

Jury selection continues in Lori Vallow Daybell trial; opening arguments to begin Monday

Apr 6, 2023, 3:21 PM | Updated: 5:15 pm

Court sketch of Lori Vallow Daybell and her two attorneys as day four of her trial continues in Boi...

Court sketch of Lori Vallow Daybell and her two attorneys as day four of her trial continues in Boise, Idaho. (Pool sketch artist)

(Pool sketch artist)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

BOISE, Idaho — Jury selection continued Thursday during day four of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial in Boise.

The first group of jurors — a total of 27 people — were brought in just before 1:45 p.m., but three failed to appear.

Click here for complete coverage of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

Since then, 11 jurors have been excused, including a man who said he lost his son a few years back, adding that the trial would be tough for him, and a woman who worked as an intern and participated in autopsies at the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

The court wants 42 potential jurors approved for a pool that it would then narrow down to 18 — 12 trial jurors and six alternates.

The day started with 39 of the 42 selected, but by 5:05 p.m., three more jurors were added, bringing the total to 42. Despite reaching the pre-approved number Thursday, the court continued to find “backup jurors” in order to safeguard the process for Friday.

The proceedings continue as Judge Steven W. Boyce ruled Kay Woodcock, Colby Ryan and Summer Shiflet could be in the courtroom for the trial.

Kay’s husband, Larry, however, can only watch after he’s testified in court.

Kay Woodcock, 2 other family members can attend all Lori Vallow Daybell trial proceedings

Opening arguments in the trial are expected to begin Monday.

Vallow Daybell is charged with seven felonies. She and her husband Chad Daybell are accused of murdering her two children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Vallow Daybell is also accused of conspiring to murder Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell. Vallow Daybell has pleaded not guilty.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial

FILE: Kay Vallow Woodcock and Larry Woodcock spoke with KSL's Garna Mejia before they traveled to I...

Madison Swenson and Josh Ellis

Kay Woodcock, 2 other family members can attend all Lori Vallow Daybell trial proceedings

Judge Steven W. Boyce has ruled that Kay Woodcock, as well as Summer Shiflet and Colby Ryan, can attend Lori Vallow Daybell's trial in Boise. Kay's husband, Larry, can watch only after he testifies in court.

17 hours ago

Lori Vallow Daybell, along with her husband Chad Daybell, is being tried for the murder of her chil...

Simone Seikaly

Potential jurors questioned during day 3 of Lori Vallow Daybell trial

In the third day of Lori Vallow Daybell's trial, jury selection continued.

2 days ago

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in...

Keira Farrimond and Mike Headrick

Radicalized Religion: When did Lori Vallow Daybell’s beliefs become dangerous?

Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell went from seemingly mainstream members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to following and practicing beliefs far outside the official teachings and doctrine. Experts explain how radicalized religion comes to be and how it can turn dangerous or even deadly.

2 days ago

...

Eliza Pace and Lauren Steinbrecher

Jury selection continues on day 2 of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

Jury selection continued on the second day of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial, with discussion on a potential sequestration of the jury.

3 days ago

...

Annie Knox and Mike Headrick

Why you won’t be able to watch live during Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial in Idaho

The only way to get a live glimpse of the big moments and the subtle reactions during Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial is to snag a seat in the Ada County Courthouse. Legal experts tell KSL what that means for transparency and a fair trial.

4 days ago

East Idaho News reporter Nate Eaton discusses how his coverage of the Lori Vallow Daybell case has ...

Mike Headrick

East Idaho News reporter shares how covering Lori Vallow Daybell case changed his life

One reporter who's been with the Lori Vallow Daybell case since the very beginning is Nate Eaton with East Idaho News. KSL TV's Mike Headrick got a chance to sit down with him about the day his entire life changed.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Jury selection continues in Lori Vallow Daybell trial; opening arguments to begin Monday