Jury selection continues in Lori Vallow Daybell trial; opening arguments to begin Monday

BOISE, Idaho — Jury selection continued Thursday during day four of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial in Boise.

The first group of jurors — a total of 27 people — were brought in just before 1:45 p.m., but three failed to appear.

Click here for complete coverage of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

Still in the midst of jury selection this afternoon, not sure yet who will move forward and who won't. They've been in break for quite awhile, after spending a long time on voir dire of the entire group. #LoriVallowTrial #LoriVallowDaybell #LoriVallow @KSL5TV — Lauren Steinbrecher (@LaurenSnews) April 6, 2023

Since then, 11 jurors have been excused, including a man who said he lost his son a few years back, adding that the trial would be tough for him, and a woman who worked as an intern and participated in autopsies at the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

The court wants 42 potential jurors approved for a pool that it would then narrow down to 18 — 12 trial jurors and six alternates.

The day started with 39 of the 42 selected, but by 5:05 p.m., three more jurors were added, bringing the total to 42. Despite reaching the pre-approved number Thursday, the court continued to find “backup jurors” in order to safeguard the process for Friday.

Sketch of #LoriVallowDaybell. Another juror passes…. down to the FINAL juror needed for the court to hit the 42 it needs to go to peremptory challenges– which will be tomorrow. #LoriVallowTrial #LoriVallow @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/xQux9MPKSB — Lauren Steinbrecher (@LaurenSnews) April 6, 2023

The proceedings continue as Judge Steven W. Boyce ruled Kay Woodcock, Colby Ryan and Summer Shiflet could be in the courtroom for the trial.

Kay’s husband, Larry, however, can only watch after he’s testified in court.

Opening arguments in the trial are expected to begin Monday.

Vallow Daybell is charged with seven felonies. She and her husband Chad Daybell are accused of murdering her two children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Vallow Daybell is also accused of conspiring to murder Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell. Vallow Daybell has pleaded not guilty.