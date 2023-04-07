Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

Jury selected for Vallow Daybell murder trial

Apr 7, 2023, 11:18 AM | Updated: 11:26 am

A courtroom sketch showing Lori Vallow Daybell sitting in between her attorneys during jury selecti...

A courtroom sketch showing Lori Vallow Daybell sitting in between her attorneys during jury selection is pictured.

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

BOISE, Idaho — After a week in court, the final jury has been selected for the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell.

The 18 members of the jury, 12 seated and six alternates, were whittled down from a pool of 45 on Friday and from hundreds of possible candidates in the jury process. The 18 will spend the next eight weeks listening to evidence and ultimately deciding the guilt or innocence of Vallow Daybell.

Click here for complete coverage of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

The jury will not be sequestered, although there was talk of the possibility during the jury selection process. That means that during what is expected to be a two-month trial, the jurors will still be able to go home at the end of each day of court and spend weekends at home.

Judge Steven Boyce said he still reserves the option to sequester the 10 men and eight women during the deliberation process after closing arguments in late May or June. That decision would be made on any pressure the jurors may be feeling from neighbors, family, media or the public regarding the trial.

It was not known Friday how many men and women make up the 12 of the seated jury and which are alternates.

The weeklong effort to select a jury went quickly Friday morning. On Thursday the process selected the wanted 42 candidates and added three more just in case they were needed.

At 10 a.m. Friday, Boyce released three jurors and then read a list of jurors excused by each of the legal teams, quickly cutting the number to the final 18. They were the first actions in closed-court proceedings that started at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Each morning the jurors will report to court during the trial, they will be required to sign in and declare that they have held their agreement not to discuss the trial in any way.

Boyce said Friday that one of the most difficult parts of the order not to talk about the trial will be within the ranks of the jury. He said he isn’t aware of any other situation where people see the same things and have a shared experience but are asked not to talk about it, even amongst themselves.

Vallow Daybell has been in court with her legal team during the entire week of jury selection. The jury will determine her guilt or innocence on several charges, including the first-degree murder charge for her children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

She faces charges of:

  • First-degree murder for the death of Tylee Ryan.
  • First-degree murder for the death of JJ Vallow.
  • Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception for the death of Tylee Ryan.
  • Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception for the death of J.J. Vallow.
  • Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder for the death of Tammy Daybell.
  • Grand theft, related to Social Security survivor benefits for JJ and Tylee

In Arizona she is charged with:

  • Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception for the death of Charles Vallow.

The death penalty is not an option for this jury, removed as an option by Boyce. Jurors have already seen Vallow Daybell during the selection process.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial

Court sketch of Lori Vallow Daybell and her two attorneys as day four of her trial continues in Boi...

Madison Swenson

Jury selection continues in Lori Vallow Daybell trial; opening arguments to begin Monday

Jury selection continued Thursday during day four of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial in Boise.

2 days ago

FILE: Kay Vallow Woodcock and Larry Woodcock spoke with KSL's Garna Mejia before they traveled to I...

Madison Swenson and Josh Ellis

Kay Woodcock, 2 other family members can attend all Lori Vallow Daybell trial proceedings

Judge Steven W. Boyce has ruled that Kay Woodcock, as well as Summer Shiflet and Colby Ryan, can attend Lori Vallow Daybell's trial in Boise. Kay's husband, Larry, can watch only after he testifies in court.

2 days ago

Lori Vallow Daybell, along with her husband Chad Daybell, is being tried for the murder of her chil...

Simone Seikaly

Potential jurors questioned during day 3 of Lori Vallow Daybell trial

In the third day of Lori Vallow Daybell's trial, jury selection continued.

3 days ago

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in...

Keira Farrimond and Mike Headrick

Radicalized Religion: When did Lori Vallow Daybell’s beliefs become dangerous?

Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell went from seemingly mainstream members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to following and practicing beliefs far outside the official teachings and doctrine. Experts explain how radicalized religion comes to be and how it can turn dangerous or even deadly.

3 days ago

...

Eliza Pace and Lauren Steinbrecher

Jury selection continues on day 2 of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

Jury selection continued on the second day of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial, with discussion on a potential sequestration of the jury.

4 days ago

...

Annie Knox and Mike Headrick

Why you won’t be able to watch live during Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial in Idaho

The only way to get a live glimpse of the big moments and the subtle reactions during Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial is to snag a seat in the Ada County Courthouse. Legal experts tell KSL what that means for transparency and a fair trial.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Jury selected for Vallow Daybell murder trial