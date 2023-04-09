‘No threat’ after police respond to active shooter call at SUU library

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Police in Cedar City responded to a call reporting shots fired Saturday night at the Gerald R. Sherratt Library on the Southern Utah University campus.

Nikki Koontz, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications Southern Utah University, said it is still an ongoing investigation, but there was no threat or evidence of a shooting found.

She said police immediately responded and initiated protocols, evacuating the building and working with local and campus law enforcement.

“They investigated and searched all the campus buildings for anything suspicious or unusual, and they didn’t find any evidence of a shooting or a threat to campus,” she told KSL-TV.

The incident comes just days after several Utah high schools were on lockdown after targeted by hoax calls reported a threat of an active shooter.

Also last week, Salt Lake City Police responded to a call reporting a shooting and a hostage situation, which was also found to be a false alarm.

