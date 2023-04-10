Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

ABBA’s long-term guitarist Lasse Wellander dies

Apr 10, 2023, 11:22 AM

ABBA's long-term guitarist Lasse Wellander, pictured here on stage in 1979 at the Wembley Arena, in...

ABBA's long-term guitarist Lasse Wellander, pictured here on stage in 1979 at the Wembley Arena, in London, has died. (Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty Images)

(Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — ABBA’s long-term guitarist Lasse Wellander has died after a short battle with cancer, his family announced.

The Swedish pop group described Wellander’s talent as “immense,” and paid tribute to a “dear friend, a fun guy and a superb guitarist.”

“It is with indescribable sadness that we have to announce that our beloved Lasse has fallen asleep. Lasse recently fell ill in what turned out to be spread cancer and early on Good Friday he passed away, surrounded by his loved ones,” a statement posted to the guitarist’s Facebook page on Sunday said.

“You were an amazing musician and humble as few, but above all you were a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather,” the statement added.

“Kind, safe, caring and loving … and so much more, that cannot be described in words. A hub in our lives, and it’s unbelievable that we now have to live on without you.”

“Lasse was a dear friend, a fun guy and a superb guitarist,” ABBA said in a statement to CNN Monday.

“The importance of his creative input in the recording studio as well as his rock solid guitar work on stage was immense.

“We mourn his tragic and premature death and remember the kind words, the sense of humour, the smiling face, the musical brilliance of the man who played such an integral role in the ABBA story. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.”

Born in 1952, Wellander did his first session with Swedish pop legends ABBA in October 1974, when songs “Intermezzo No.1” and “Crazy World” were recorded. Soon after, he became the main guitarist on the group’s albums, and toured with them in 1975, 1977, 1979 and 1980, according to the band’s website.

Even after Anni-Frid “Frida” Lyngstad, Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus and Agnetha Fältskog went their separate ways in 1982, Wellander stayed in the fold, working with Benny and Björn.

He appeared on a number of albums, including the “Chess” concept album, two “Gemini” albums and the soundtracks for the films “Mamma Mia” and “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” as well as the ABBA album “Voyage,” released in November 2021.

Wellander played with several groups during the 80s, including Low Budget Blues Band, Zkiffz, Little Mike and the Sweet Soul Music Band and Stockholm All Stars, according to the biography on his official website.

A celebrated musician in his own right, Wellander released seven studio albums, two of which made the Top 40 album charts, according to his biography on ABBA’s website.

He received the Albin Hagström Memorial Award from The Royal Swedish Academy of Music in 2005 and 13 years later was awarded the Swedish Musicians Union’s prestigious special prize Studioräven Award for his work as a session musician.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Entertainment

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift...

Lisa Respers France, CNN

Did Taylor Swift drop a hint about her breakup from Joe Alwyn?

Taylor Swift is known for dropping Easter eggs in her work and sharing about her relationships in her music.

16 hours ago

Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." (Illumination)...

Alli Rosenbloom

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ wins big at the box office with record opening

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" powered up at the box office with an impressive opening.

2 days ago

Dominik Mysterio wrestles Rey Mysterio during WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium on April ...

Ramishah Maruf

WWE apologizes for using footage of Auschwitz in promotional spot

World Wrestling Entertainment apologized Friday after using footage of Auschwitz, the infamous Nazi concentration and extermination camp, in a promotional spot for a hyped father-son match.

2 days ago

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel ...

Chloe Melas, Alli Rosenbloom

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up after six years

Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years together.

2 days ago

Daisy Ridley attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 After Party at The Grosvenor House Hot...

Associated Press

3 new ‘Star Wars’ movies coming, including Rey’s return

For “Star Wars” lovers, new entertainment is a little less far, far away.

4 days ago

Michael K. Williams, shown here in March 2021, died months later of an accidental overdose. (Arturo...

Hannah Rabinowitz

Michael K. Williams: Man who sold the late actor fentanyl-laced heroin pleads guilty

A Brooklyn man charged in the overdose death of actor and producer Michael K. Williams pleaded guilty Wednesday to drug distribution charges, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

ABBA’s long-term guitarist Lasse Wellander dies