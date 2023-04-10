Small plane makes emergency landing on West Davis Corridor

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Police say no injuries were reported after a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on the under-construction West Davis Corridor on Monday.

Crews from the Kaysville and Farmington police departments, along with the Utah Highway Patrol, responded to the incident.

UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden said the plane had two people onboard — an instructor and a student. The flight was heading from Bountiful Skypark to Brigham City when the engine failed.

The aircraft landed on a strip of the new highway near Glovers Lane. The West Davis Corridor is a 16-mile, four-lane divided highway under construction in western Davis County between the Interstate 15/Legacy Parkway junction near Glovers Lane in Farmington and the future extension of state Route 193 in West Point.

No cause for the aircraft’s engine failure was given.

On Sunday, a pilot was able to walk away from his aircraft after an emergency landing in Morgan County.

Morgan County officials said the Salt Lake City man’s plane flipped upside down upon landing near 190 W. Richville Lane in Morgan, Utah. He was medically cleared at the scene of the crash.