Did Taylor Swift drop a hint about her breakup from Joe Alwyn?

Apr 10, 2023, 3:21 PM | Updated: 3:22 pm

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift...

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Swift is known for dropping Easter eggs in her work and sharing about her relationships in her music.

Some of her fans believe she has done both regarding her breakup after six years with actor Joe Alwyn.

The superstar singer reportedly swapped out her hopeful love song “Invisible String” for “The 1,” which talks about someone who was looking for “the one,” in her Eras Tour playlist. The change has not gone unnoticed on social media.

“In her last show she replaced invisible string with the one… this is real #taylorswift #joealwyn,” one person tweeted on April 8.

According to People, Swift made the change late last month during her concert at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Both songs appear on her Grammy-winning “Folklore” album. Alwyn contributed to the project using the pseudonym “William Bowery.”

The lyrics to “Invisible String” reference finding love after heartache.

“Time, mystical time/Cuttin’ me open, then healin’ me fine/Were there clues I didn’t see?” the lyrics read. “Isn’t it just so pretty to think/All along there was some/Invisible string/Tying you to me?”

“The 1” is a song about a love that didn’t work out.

“But we were something, don’t you think so?/Roaring 20s, tossing pennies in the pool/And if my wishes came true/It would’ve been you,” Swift sings. “In my defense, I have none/For never leaving well enough alone/But it would’ve been fun/If you would’ve been the one.”

CNN has reached out to a representative of Swift for comment.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

