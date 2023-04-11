Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

Jury hears of disturbing moment police discovered Tylee and JJ’s remains

Apr 11, 2023, 12:38 PM | Updated: 2:18 pm

Court Sketch...

Court Sketch

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

BOISE, Idaho — A detective testified Tuesday, describing the disturbing details of uncovering Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow’s bodies on Chad Daybell‘s property.

Detective Ray Hermosillo testified of the discovery in the Lori Vallow Daybell Trial.

Vallow Daybell is charged with seven felonies. She and her husband Chad Daybell are accused of murdering her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Vallow Daybell is also accused of conspiring to murder Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell. 

Click here for complete coverage of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

Hermosillo helped execute a search warrant on June 9, 2020, for Chad Daybell‘s property. After law enforcement arrived at approximately 7 a.m. and announced their purpose, Chad asked to contact his lawyer.

FBI arrived along with some additional detectives and began marking off different areas in the backyard while Chad talked on the phone to his attorney from his car.

“While he was on the phone, he had his phone in his right hand, he was intently looking over his right shoulder. He would talk for a second, looking over his right shoulder, watching what was going on,” Hermosillo said.

Hermosillo said he observed the tree and pond area where Chad seemed to be looking.

A model of Chad Daybell’s property can be found here. 

By about 9 a.m. Hermosillo was asked to assist in the area by the pond, underneath the tree.

“I observed the emergency response team remove the top layer of soil in that area. As they began removing the top layer of that soil, it began to expose 3 large white rocks. And at that point there was a strong odor,” Hermosillo said. “Through my training experience, that was a decomposing body.”

As investigators scraped and brushed through the different layers of dirt, they found a black plastic bag with a small body wrapped in it.

“We were able to see what looked like brown human hair,” Hermosillo said.

Images were shown to the jury.

The moment the body was discovered, Hermosillo said they were told that “Chad Daybell was leaving his daughters residence at a high rate of speed.” 

“At that time, Chad Daybell was pulled over and taken into custody,” Hermosillo said.

In another spot, labeled a pet cemetery on Chad’s property, Hermosillo observed law enforcement excavating methodically.

In that area, they uncovered burnt flesh and charred bone, they assumed were the remains of Tylee.

Human remains found on Daybell property were missing children, family says

As it grew late in the evening, officers secured the scene to return the next morning and resume the recovery of remains and evidence.

“There were several officers from Rexburg Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office that were scheduled to be there all night to watch the scene,” Hermosillo said. “We had two big light trucks that were given to us by the fire department to illuminate the scene all night to make sure the scene wasn’t compromised.”

The search and recovery continued on June 10 and the remains were sent to the Ada County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

The jury was shown images of the excavation and remains found and appeared rattled. Larry Woodcock began to cry.

The testimony has given a timeline to the jury of when Vallow Daybell and Chad were investigated and the grisly details of how the children were discovered.

The trial was moved to Ada County, Idaho, instead of being held in Rexburg in an effort to find people who hadn’t heard of the trial to form an impartial jury. 

Hermosillo’s testimony will continue this afternoon.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial

Court sketch of Lori Vallow Daybell and her two attorneys as day four of her trial continues in Boi...

Eliza Pace

Judge denies Lori Vallow’s request to waive her presence for the remainder of the day

Lori Vallow Daybell made a request to not be present for the rest of the day of testimony. Judge Steven Boyce denied the request.

17 hours ago

Court sketch...

Eliza Pace

First two witnesses take stand and cry in Vallow murder trial: a recap

Opening arguments from both the prosecution and the defense began the day in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial. Shortly after, the first two witnesses were called to the stand.

2 days ago

Tammy Daybell...

Eliza Pace

Autopsy results reveal Tammy Daybell died of asphyxiation

Prosecutors in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial revealed the long-awaited results of an autopsy performed on Tammy Daybell. Her cause of death was determined to be asphyxiation and not a heart attack, as previously believed.

2 days ago

Lori Vallow Daybell...

Eliza Pace

‘Money, power, and sex’: opening arguments begin in Lori Vallow Daybell trial

Opening arguments began Monday in the Lori Vallow Daybell Trial, with the prosecution introducing Vallow Daybell as someone who was after "money, power and sex."

2 days ago

An artist rendition of the trail. (KSLTV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Opening statements begin Monday in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

Monday will mark a significant day in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial, as opening statements are set to begin.

3 days ago

A courtroom sketch showing Lori Vallow Daybell sitting in between her attorneys during jury selecti...

Larry D. Curtis

Jury selected for Vallow Daybell murder trial

After a week in court, the final jury has been selected for the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Jury hears of disturbing moment police discovered Tylee and JJ’s remains