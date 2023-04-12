Close
Everything you need to know about the ’23 Red Butte Garden Concert Series

Apr 12, 2023

Amy Ray, left, and Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls pose for photos at the premiere of their documentary film "It's Only Life After All" at the Ray Theatre in Park City on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

SALT LAKE CITY — Outdoor enthusiasts and music lovers will enjoy the new lineup announced Tuesday for the 2023 Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series.

Thirty nights of live music encapsulating a diverse array of genres in an idyllic outdoor setting will kick off on Tuesday, May 23, with the already sold-out Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade with special guest Fishbone.

Shows will run through the summer until Sept. 20, when Goose (also sold-out) will cap off the series.

“Concertgoers get it all,” said Derrek Hanson, executive director of Red Butte Gardens. “Panoramic alpenglow views of the mountains and Salt Lake Valley sunsets, a botanical garden backdrop, picnics on the lawn, and best of all, a diverse set of world-class artists performing in an intimate outdoor setting.”

Here’s a look at the full lineup for the concert series:

  • May 23: Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, with Fishbone
  • June 11: Grace Potter
  • June 13: An evening with Gov’t Mule
  • June 14: Barenaked Ladies, with Semisonic and Del Amitri
  • June 25: Cake
  • June 26: Melissa Etheridge and Elle King
  • July 3: Indigo Girls (with full band), with Garrison Star
  • July 8: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, with Deer Tick
  • July 9: Los Lobos, with Ozomatli
  • July 11: Blues Traveler, with Big Head Todd and the Monsters
  • July 12: Nickel Creek, with Monica Martin
  • July 19: Gary Clark Jr.
  • July 20: The Dead South, with Corb Lund
  • July 23: Little Feat, with Leftover Salmon
  • July 25: An evening with Diana Krall
  • July 27: The Wood Brothers, with the Lil Smokies
  • July 31: Train, with Thunderstorm Artis
  • Aug. 1: Los Lonely Boys, with Thee Sinseers and the Altons
  • Aug. 3: Andy Grammer
  • Aug. 7: Amos Lee
  • Aug. 8: Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue/Ziggy Marley, with Mavis Staples
  • Aug. 9: Watchhouse/The Tallest Man On Earth
  • Aug. 15: Boz Scaggs
  • Aug. 21: Markéta Irglová and Glen Hansard of the Swell Season
  • Aug. 28: Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
  • Sept. 7: The Revivalists; Band Of Horses, with the Heavy Heavy
  • Sept. 10: Fitz And The Tantrums, with Joshy Soul
  • Sept. 11: Buddy Guy, with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
  • Sept. 13: Herbie Hancock
  • Sept. 20: Goose

Tickets for the first wave of concerts (June 11 to July 25) will go on sale for the general public on May 1 at 9 a.m. Tickets for the second wave (July 27 to Sept. 13) will be available to the public on May 15 at 9 a.m.

Red Butte Garden members will have the opportunity to buy tickets earlier than the general public, with ticket sales for the first wave of concerts kicking off with a member online-only presale on April 24 at 7 p.m. In-person sales for members begins the following day, April 25 and 9 a.m.

For the second wave of concerts, members will have access to the online-only presale on May 8 at 7 p.m., with in-person sales beginning on May 9 at 9 a.m.

Tickets for Red Butte Garden members range in price from $45 to $80, while nonmember prices range from $50 to $85.

Lineup and details for purchasing tickets are available here.

