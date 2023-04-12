ENTERTAINMENT
Everything you need to know about the ’23 Red Butte Garden Concert Series
Apr 12, 2023, 5:12 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — Outdoor enthusiasts and music lovers will enjoy the new lineup announced Tuesday for the 2023 Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series.
Thirty nights of live music encapsulating a diverse array of genres in an idyllic outdoor setting will kick off on Tuesday, May 23, with the already sold-out Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade with special guest Fishbone.
Shows will run through the summer until Sept. 20, when Goose (also sold-out) will cap off the series.
“Concertgoers get it all,” said Derrek Hanson, executive director of Red Butte Gardens. “Panoramic alpenglow views of the mountains and Salt Lake Valley sunsets, a botanical garden backdrop, picnics on the lawn, and best of all, a diverse set of world-class artists performing in an intimate outdoor setting.”
Here’s a look at the full lineup for the concert series:
- May 23: Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, with Fishbone
- June 11: Grace Potter
- June 13: An evening with Gov’t Mule
- June 14: Barenaked Ladies, with Semisonic and Del Amitri
- June 25: Cake
- June 26: Melissa Etheridge and Elle King
- July 3: Indigo Girls (with full band), with Garrison Star
- July 8: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, with Deer Tick
- July 9: Los Lobos, with Ozomatli
- July 11: Blues Traveler, with Big Head Todd and the Monsters
- July 12: Nickel Creek, with Monica Martin
- July 19: Gary Clark Jr.
- July 20: The Dead South, with Corb Lund
- July 23: Little Feat, with Leftover Salmon
- July 25: An evening with Diana Krall
- July 27: The Wood Brothers, with the Lil Smokies
- July 31: Train, with Thunderstorm Artis
- Aug. 1: Los Lonely Boys, with Thee Sinseers and the Altons
- Aug. 3: Andy Grammer
- Aug. 7: Amos Lee
- Aug. 8: Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue/Ziggy Marley, with Mavis Staples
- Aug. 9: Watchhouse/The Tallest Man On Earth
- Aug. 15: Boz Scaggs
- Aug. 21: Markéta Irglová and Glen Hansard of the Swell Season
- Aug. 28: Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
- Sept. 7: The Revivalists; Band Of Horses, with the Heavy Heavy
- Sept. 10: Fitz And The Tantrums, with Joshy Soul
- Sept. 11: Buddy Guy, with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- Sept. 13: Herbie Hancock
- Sept. 20: Goose
Tickets for the first wave of concerts (June 11 to July 25) will go on sale for the general public on May 1 at 9 a.m. Tickets for the second wave (July 27 to Sept. 13) will be available to the public on May 15 at 9 a.m.
Red Butte Garden members will have the opportunity to buy tickets earlier than the general public, with ticket sales for the first wave of concerts kicking off with a member online-only presale on April 24 at 7 p.m. In-person sales for members begins the following day, April 25 and 9 a.m.
For the second wave of concerts, members will have access to the online-only presale on May 8 at 7 p.m., with in-person sales beginning on May 9 at 9 a.m.
Tickets for Red Butte Garden members range in price from $45 to $80, while nonmember prices range from $50 to $85.
Lineup and details for purchasing tickets are available here.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- Investigators say acetone couple used for home improvement project led to explosion (pageviews: 27872)
- Autopsy results reveal Tammy Daybell died of asphyxiation (pageviews: 25421)
- Post Malone's personally designed Raising Cane's will open in Midvale (pageviews: 10528)
- Why you won’t be able to watch live during Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial in Idaho (pageviews: 9142)
- Judge denies Lori Vallow's request to waive her presence for the remainder of the day (pageviews: 7458)
- 'Money, power, and sex': opening arguments begin in Lori Vallow Daybell trial (pageviews: 6124)