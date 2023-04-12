Everything you need to know about the ’23 Red Butte Garden Concert Series

SALT LAKE CITY — Outdoor enthusiasts and music lovers will enjoy the new lineup announced Tuesday for the 2023 Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series.

Thirty nights of live music encapsulating a diverse array of genres in an idyllic outdoor setting will kick off on Tuesday, May 23, with the already sold-out Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade with special guest Fishbone.

Shows will run through the summer until Sept. 20, when Goose (also sold-out) will cap off the series.

“Concertgoers get it all,” said Derrek Hanson, executive director of Red Butte Gardens. “Panoramic alpenglow views of the mountains and Salt Lake Valley sunsets, a botanical garden backdrop, picnics on the lawn, and best of all, a diverse set of world-class artists performing in an intimate outdoor setting.”

Here’s a look at the full lineup for the concert series:

May 23: Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, with Fishbone

June 11: Grace Potter

June 13: An evening with Gov’t Mule

June 14: Barenaked Ladies, with Semisonic and Del Amitri

June 25: Cake

June 26: Melissa Etheridge and Elle King

July 3: Indigo Girls (with full band), with Garrison Star

July 8: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, with Deer Tick

July 9: Los Lobos, with Ozomatli

July 11: Blues Traveler, with Big Head Todd and the Monsters

July 12: Nickel Creek, with Monica Martin

July 19: Gary Clark Jr.

July 20: The Dead South, with Corb Lund

July 23: Little Feat, with Leftover Salmon

July 25: An evening with Diana Krall

July 27: The Wood Brothers, with the Lil Smokies

July 31: Train, with Thunderstorm Artis

Aug. 1: Los Lonely Boys, with Thee Sinseers and the Altons

Aug. 3: Andy Grammer

Aug. 7: Amos Lee

Aug. 8: Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue/Ziggy Marley, with Mavis Staples

Aug. 9: Watchhouse/The Tallest Man On Earth

Aug. 15: Boz Scaggs

Aug. 21: Markéta Irglová and Glen Hansard of the Swell Season

Aug. 28: Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

Sept. 7: The Revivalists; Band Of Horses, with the Heavy Heavy

Sept. 10: Fitz And The Tantrums, with Joshy Soul

Sept. 11: Buddy Guy, with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Sept. 13: Herbie Hancock

Sept. 20: Goose

Tickets for the first wave of concerts (June 11 to July 25) will go on sale for the general public on May 1 at 9 a.m. Tickets for the second wave (July 27 to Sept. 13) will be available to the public on May 15 at 9 a.m.

Red Butte Garden members will have the opportunity to buy tickets earlier than the general public, with ticket sales for the first wave of concerts kicking off with a member online-only presale on April 24 at 7 p.m. In-person sales for members begins the following day, April 25 and 9 a.m.

For the second wave of concerts, members will have access to the online-only presale on May 8 at 7 p.m., with in-person sales beginning on May 9 at 9 a.m.

Tickets for Red Butte Garden members range in price from $45 to $80, while nonmember prices range from $50 to $85.

Lineup and details for purchasing tickets are available here.