Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Effort to send new Utah flag to statewide referendum fails, state says

Apr 13, 2023, 5:29 PM

(KSL-TV)...

(KSL-TV)

(KSL-TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that creates a new Utah state flag won’t go to a future election.

The Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office confirmed to KSL.com on Thursday that a referendum measure on SB31 received 21,030 validated signatures and 28,449 more signatures to be reviewed by 5 p.m. Wednesday, well shy of the 134,298 signatures from registered voters needed to send any bill to a future ballot. Another 2,117 signatures were rejected.

While Wednesday was the deadline for signatures, county clerks had until noon Thursday to report all signatures they had received. Had the measure received enough signatures, there would be a three-week process to authenticate the numbers of registered voters and other requirements were met, such as a certain percentage of voters from different counties.

A group of residents called Referendum to Save Utah’s Flag filed the paperwork to hold a referendum on SB31 in March, days after the Utah Legislature narrowly passed the bill. If it was successful, voters would have decided the fate of SB31, which designates a new state flag and designates the current flag as the state’s “historical flag.”

The update comes about a week after a Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll found that about 48% of Utahns said they either strongly supported or somewhat supported the new flag design, compared to 35% who strongly or somewhat opposed it.

Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, who sponsored SB31 and championed the effort for a new state flag, told Deseret News he was thrilled with those polling numbers.

“Flags are important, and people don’t realize how important they are when their flag isn’t one that they wear on a T-shirt or fly at their home,” he said last week. “I’m seeing it as I drive down the road. There are already stores popping up with people selling things that have the new state emblem on it.”

Despite the referendum failing, some changes to SB31 are still expected before the bill goes into effect on March 9, 2024.

While the group continued to collect signatures on the referendum, Cox formally signed the bill and issued an executive order calling for the historic flag to be flown at the state Capitol at all times and at all state buildings during all state holidays and any “special occasions.”

He also called on the Utah Legislature to amend state law so that the historic flag flies over the new design in times when both flags are flying on the same pole. That change is expected to be made before the flag flies for the first time.

The flag design was only tweaked once during the legislative session after it was first selected by Utah leaders in November. McCay introduced a design that turned the eight-sided star into a five-sided one before it was approved by the Utah Senate in January.

The design was selected after the Utah State Flag Task Force narrowed the field of 5,703 submissions collected in 2022. Utah leaders honored 70 people earlier this year who helped inspire the design.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

(Winston Armani/KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Kaysville says it could be months before damage is repaired from flooding

Public works explains how runoff caused a massive road collapse in Kaysville and how long it could take to repair.

19 hours ago

West Davis Highway construction...

Katija Stjepovic

I-15 to close overnight for three nights starting Friday

Drivers should plan for closures on Interstate 15 near Centerville this weekend.

19 hours ago

Little Cottonwood Creek slide off...

Shara Park

Sandy City urgently clearing debris to prevent Little Cottonwood Creek flooding

Cities all over the state are preparing for potential flooding. One of the main areas of concern is Little Cottonwood Creek in Sandy.

19 hours ago

Sandbags...

Eliza Pace

Millcreek Mayor declares state of local emergency

Millcreek Mayor, Jeff Silvestrini, declared a state of local emergency and called for the help of volunteers Thursday.

19 hours ago

View of downtown Salt Lake from Liberty Park...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Here’s where money from Salt Lake City parks bonds will go

The first tranche of a voter-approved city bond is expected to generate close to $24.7 million toward parks and trails projects across the city, as well as contingency related to the projects, once it's issued in the coming months.

19 hours ago

Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson speaks during an interview Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Farmington, ...

Associated Press

Romney faces first potential challenge in Utah Senate race

A potential primary challenger to Republican first-term Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah took a major step Thursday toward jumping into next year's race, expected to be one of the GOP’s hardest-fought contests in 2024.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Effort to send new Utah flag to statewide referendum fails, state says