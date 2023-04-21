Man shot, injured by West Valley police after suspected DUI stop; gun recovered by officers

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man was shot and injured by a West Valley police officer Thursday night after a suspected DUI stop where officials say they recovered a gun they believe belonged to the suspect.

Roxeanne Vainuku, deputy communications director with the West Valley City Police Department, said the officer tried to initiate the traffic stop around 10:30 p.m. near 2400 S. Redwood Road.

The officer activated his lights and siren, but Vainuku said the suspect did not stop. He then tried to get on state Route 201 but crashed into rocks along the eastbound onramp.

One person is injured and a weapon was found at the scene of an officer-involved critical incident in West Valley City. Details this morning on #KSLTV pic.twitter.com/r30DXs1aSc — Derek Petersen (@Derek_Photog) April 21, 2023

“We don’t know what transpired between that and the officer-involved shooting besides that we did recover a weapon on the ground,” Vainuku said. Police said shots were fired three minutes after the traffic stop was called in.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital and no officers were injured in the incident. A critical-incident protocol team led by officers from the West Jordan Police Department is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.