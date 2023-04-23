Close
Dragon catches on fire during Disneyland’s ‘Fantasmic’ show

Apr 23, 2023, 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:03 pm

A prop dragon caught fire at Disneyland in California on Saturday evening during a performance of "...

A prop dragon caught fire at Disneyland in California on Saturday evening during a performance of "Fantasmic." (@LEARNTHISBIZ/TMX)

(@LEARNTHISBIZ/TMX)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

 (CNN) — An animatronic dragon caught fire at California’s Disneyland park on Saturday evening, according to Disney officials.

“During the final showing of ‘Fantasmic’ at Disneyland park on Saturday evening, the dragon caught fire,” Disney officials told CNN in an email. “Anaheim Fire & Rescue quickly responded and the fire was extinguished.”

They added all cast members and guests were evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island and attractions near the island were cleared of guests due to smoke and wind.

“The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time,” the statement went on.

CNN has reached out to Anaheim Fire & Rescue for more information.

“Fantasmic” is a long-running nighttime Disney show at the company’s parks in Florida and California. The show features “special effects, state-of-the-art projections and superb pyrotechnics” and “Maleficent as a 45-foot, fire-breathing dragon,” according to Disney’s website.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

