Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, out at network

Apr 24, 2023, 9:57 AM | Updated: 10:23 am

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel stu...

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio on March 2, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News said Monday it has “agreed to part ways” with Tucker Carlson, its popular and controversial host, less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network’s 2020 election reporting.

The network said in a press release that the last program of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” aired Friday.

“We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” the press release from the network said.

Carlson became Fox’s most popular personality after replacing Bill O’Reilly in Fox’s prime-time lineup in 2016. He’s also consistently drawn headline for controversial coverage, including most recently airing tapes from the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to minimize the impact of the deadly attack.

There was no immediate explanation from Fox about why Carlson was leaving. A text message to Carlson seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Fox agreed last week to pay Dominion Voting Systems more than $787 million and acknowledged that some of its reporting following the 2020 election — which allowed former President Donald Trump’s aides to amplify false charges of election fraud — was incorrect.

But that reporting mostly concerned other shows, not Carlson’s. His name did come up during the case, primarily because of email and text messages that were revealed as part of the lawsuit.

Carlson and other Fox hosts were caught in private messages doubting their own network’s allegations about Dominion’s role in the supposed election fraud, while also being concerned that Fox was losing audience among Trump fans at the time. In some of them, Carlson privately criticized Trump, saying he hated him passionately.

A few weeks ago, Carlson devoted his entire show to an interview with Trump.

Carlson was recently named in a lawsuit filed by Abby Grossberg, a Fox News producer fired after claiming that Fox lawyers had pressured her to give misleading testimony in the Dominion lawsuit. Grossberg had gone to work for Carlson after leaving Maria Bartiromo’s Fox show.

Her lawsuit says that Grossberg learned “she had merely traded in one overtly misogynistic work environment for an event crueler one — this time, one where unprofessionalism reigned supreme, and the staff’s distaste and disdain for women infiltrated almost every workday decision.”

Fox has countered with its own lawsuit, trying to bar Grossberg from disclosing confidential discussions with Fox attorneys and saying in a statement that “her allegations in connection with the Dominion case are baseless.”

“Fox News Tonight” will air in Carlson’s 8 p.m. ET prime-time slot, hosted by a rotating array of network personalities, for the time being.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Entertainment

FILE - Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San F...

Associated Press

Twitter verification reappears, but some disavow Musk’s mark

Celebrities and other high-profile Twitter users are once again being verified by the social media platform and they don’t know why the blue check marks reappeared.

13 hours ago

FILE - Don Lemon attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natu...

David Bauder, AP Media Writer

Don Lemon, longtime CNN host, out at cable news network

Longtime CNN host Don Lemon is out a little over two months after apologizing to viewers for comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

13 hours ago

Ballet West 60 seasons...

Carole Mikita

Taking a look back at 60 seasons of Ballet West

Ballet West is preparing to celebrate a milestone — its 60th season. KSL's Carole Mikita takes a look at the company's history and how it hopes to break new ground in the future.

2 days ago

A prop dragon caught fire at Disneyland in California on Saturday evening during a performance of "...

Rebekah Riess and Michelle Watson

Dragon catches on fire during Disneyland’s ‘Fantasmic’ show

Disneyland’s fire-breathing animatronic dragon burst into flames during the popular “Fantasmic!” show Saturday night.

2 days ago

SUN VALLEY, IDAHO - JULY 06: CEO of NBC Jeff Shell arrives for the Allen & Company Sun Valley C...

Associated Press

NBCUniversal CEO Shell departs over ‘inappropriate conduct’

The chief executive of NBCUniversal is departing the company after an investigation into inappropriate conduct, Comcast announced Sunday.

2 days ago

Alex Baldwin...

Chloe Melas, CNN

Prosecutors to dismiss charges against Alec Baldwin, attorney says

Prosecutors in the "Rust" fatal shooting case plan to file a notice to dismiss involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin, his attorney, Luke Nikas, tells CNN.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, out at network