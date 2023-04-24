Close
ENVIRONMENT

Utah geologist gives exclusive insight into Draper collapses

Apr 24, 2023, 2:00 PM

BY


KSLTV.com

DRAPER, Utah — A Utah geologist looks at the Draper landslide that destroyed two homes and caused nearby residents to evacuate.

Ben Erickson, a geologist with Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources, looked at the devastation the slide caused from KSL’s Chopper-5 Sunday afternoon.

“That’s a long ride for a big house,” Erickson commented, looking at the wreckage of the homes.

Erikson said it’s not uncommon for the area to have fairly large landslides. While in the skies, he noticed more nearby landslides, but none were as big as the one that hit residents Saturday morning.

“The material (ground) is just really conducive for that. It’s volcanic ash that was deposited here about 35 million years ago,” he explained.

 

But Erickson said slopes can complicate the equation for engineers trying to achieve a safety factor in their home builds.

“Based off of the geotechnical data they had, they would establish what was needed to make it stable to add more materials to it to extend out the building paths allow the homes to be built on,” he said. “Unfortunately, the plans that they went with didn’t work out.”

Erickson noted that the evidence of a slide is not too hard to see from Chopper-5, as cracks were seen at the base of the slope.

“Suggesting that there are stresses there that are trying to be relieved at the surface because there is a weight that pulling it apart, forming those cracks,” he explained.

The geologist urged caution around the impacted area and any other areas known for their landslides where the ground is unstable.

“Just respect the safety parameters that are being put in place to protect anybody that goes near it or is curious about it.”

