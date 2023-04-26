UPDATE: Teenage girl shot, killed by brother at SLC home

SALT LAKE CITY — A teenage girl died Wednesday after police say she was shot by her brother, who’s also a teenager, at a Salt Lake City home.

The shooting, which occurred near 1600 West and 500 South, prompted a brief lockout at four nearby schools — Parkview Elementary, Edison Elementary, Mountain View Elementary and Glendale Middle School.

At first, the girl was listed in critical condition, but she ended up dying from her injuries on scene, even after lifesaving measures were performed.

“Upon arrival, unfortunately, a female juvenile was deceased and our officers began their investigation,” explained Det. Ben Nielsen with the Salt Lake City Police Department.

UPDATE: The victim in this shooting is a teenager girl who was shot by her brother, who is also a teen. We expect the the shooter to be booked into the juvenile detention center. For more information, please read our news release:https://t.co/X57fkebApi#SaltLakeCity #SLC… pic.twitter.com/mnEZzIlJq5 — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) April 26, 2023

Police said the shooter left the home before officers arrived on scene.

“Because the shooter left the home and his location and destination were unknown, officers worked quickly with the school district to help ensure the safety of several nearby schools,” read a Wednesday afternoon press release from the SLCPD.

Some time later, members of the SLCPD’s Police Community Response Team spotted a person who matched the shooter’s description boarding a bus. That information was given to patrol officers, who safely arrested the teen on a Utah Transit Authority bus near 1455 West and 400 South.

“We expect the the shooter to be booked into the juvenile detention center,” read a 4:51 p.m. tweet from the SLCPD.

The victim and suspect’s names have not been released at this time. The circumstances leading up to the shooting also remain unknown.

A lockout means no one is allowed on or off campus while police activity continues in the area.

“We lock the exterior doors of the school and business continues as usual inside the building. It means nobody can come in our out,” said Yándary Chatwin, executive director of communications and community relations for the Salt Lake City School District.