Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

UPDATE: Teenage girl shot, killed by brother at SLC home

Apr 26, 2023, 12:49 PM | Updated: 5:18 pm

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A teenage girl died Wednesday after police say she was shot by her brother, who’s also a teenager, at a Salt Lake City home.

The shooting, which occurred near 1600 West and 500 South, prompted a brief lockout at four nearby schools — Parkview Elementary, Edison Elementary, Mountain View Elementary and Glendale Middle School.

At first, the girl was listed in critical condition, but she ended up dying from her injuries on scene, even after lifesaving measures were performed.

“Upon arrival, unfortunately, a female juvenile was deceased and our officers began their investigation,” explained Det. Ben Nielsen with the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Police said the shooter left the home before officers arrived on scene.

“Because the shooter left the home and his location and destination were unknown, officers worked quickly with the school district to help ensure the safety of several nearby schools,” read a Wednesday afternoon press release from the SLCPD.

Some time later, members of the SLCPD’s Police Community Response Team spotted a person who matched the shooter’s description boarding a bus. That information was given to patrol officers, who safely arrested the teen on a Utah Transit Authority bus near 1455 West and 400 South.

“We expect the the shooter to be booked into the juvenile detention center,” read a 4:51 p.m. tweet from the SLCPD.

The victim and suspect’s names have not been released at this time. The circumstances leading up to the shooting also remain unknown.

(Lauren Steinbrecher/KSL TV) (Lauren Steinbrecher/KSL TV)

A lockout means no one is allowed on or off campus while police activity continues in the area.

“We lock the exterior doors of the school and business continues as usual inside the building. It means nobody can come in our out,” said Yándary Chatwin, executive director of communications and community relations for the Salt Lake City School District.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Draining Lake Powell...

Carter Williams, KSL.com and Matt Johnson, KSL TV

Lake Powell could rise 50 to 90 feet over the next few months

LAKE POWELL — Federal water managers say they believe Lake Powell will rise anywhere between 50 and 90 feet this spring and summer after the nation’s second-largest reservoir dropped to its all-time low again earlier this year. The reservoir’s water level rose to 3,524.2 feet elevation by Tuesday, representing about 22.7% capacity. U.S. Bureau of Reclamation […]

17 hours ago

(Derek Petersen/KSL TV)...

Casey Scott

Casey Scott surprises Utah drivers with free gas cards

It's Wednesday, which means Casey Scott had a few $50 gas cards to give to some Utah drivers!

17 hours ago

FILE PHOTO...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com 

Woman accused of spending thousands of elderly father’s money on trips, cosmetic surgery

SOUTH JORDAN — A woman accused of spending tens, and possibly hundreds, of thousands of dollars of her elderly father’s retirement money on items such as airfare, travel and cosmetic surgery has been arrested. Athena Crane Monson, 54, was arrested by South Jordan police on Tuesday at the Salt Lake International Airport as she returned […]

17 hours ago

Overlook of Maze Canyon in Canyonlands National Park. (Kait Thomas/National Park Service)...

Madison Swenson

Man found dead near unoccupied car in Canyonlands National Park

A 48-year-old Colorado man was found dead Monday in Canyonlands National Park.

17 hours ago

Sunset Junior High would be rebuilt from money in the Davis School District bond measure. (KSL TV)...

Carter Williams

Utah still has the highest population of children in the US — but they’re growing up

Utah's population continues to have the largest percentage of children in the nation; however, that percentage continues to decline, matching trends in other states, according to recently released Census Bureau estimations.

17 hours ago

(FILE)...

Pat Reavy

Drunken Utah man was speeding with grandson in car when he caused fatal crash, charges say

A West Jordan man, 72, who police say was driving nearly 100 mph on an off-ramp while intoxicated when he struck another vehicle, has been charged in connection with the other driver's death.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

UPDATE: Teenage girl shot, killed by brother at SLC home