Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

100 mile walk to Wendover raises awareness for suicide prevention

Apr 28, 2023, 6:35 PM | Updated: 7:00 pm

Ayanna Likens's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

TOOELE, Utah – Several Utahns are taking part in the annual 100-mile walk to Wendover from Tooele City to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

The trek is led by the Life’s Worth Living Foundation in Tooele.

“There’s a big problem with individuals taking their own lives,” Dean Adams said.

Suicide is the leading cause of death for Utah teens between 10 and 17 years old.

“My children have all lost friends to suicide, it’s a really tough thing,” said Stephanie Bothell, who is walking.

To raise awareness and prevent any more lives from being lost, the foundation sponsors the 100 miles walk.

“It’s a healing process for us walking across the west desert,” David Segelke said during his walk.

As they make their way through the desert, they say they are thinking of the people they have lost.

“The walk for some is a time for peace, you can walk alone or with a friend and talk about the loss of a friend, or a family member you lost,” Adams said.

David Segelke and his wife walk for their son who died by suicide in 2018. They said the walk has helped them cope.

“We make a lot of friendships with people that are struggling just like we are,” Segelke said.

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that this is the first year that Utah’s suicide rate has declined while the nation’s rate has increased.

While some progress has been made, they said there is still a lot of work to be done.

“We have got to get together and say look there is help, we are here to help and support you,” Adams said.

The group is planning to arrive in Wendover on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday night there will be a concert with Ronstadt.Live and The Voice singer, EJ Michels at the Peppermill Concert Hall at 7:30. All proceeds go to the Life’s Worth Living Foundation.

For more information on the event, visit here.

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-33888)
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year. · The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. · LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Other community-based resources · NAMI Utah provides education, support and advocacy for individuals and families impacted by mental illness. · American Foundation for Suicide Prevention offers prevention programs, public education, support for loss survivors, and fundraising for research. · Encircle Utah: LGBTQ+ family and youth resource center. · Utah Pride Center empowers Utah’s diverse LGBTQ+ community. · The Trevor Project: LGBTQ teen resource center. · U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Mental Health · Latino Behavioral Health Services · Center for Workplace Mental Health offers suicide prevention and response for employers

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

File photo rescue vehicle...

Cary Schwanitz

Woman revived after swift water rescue in Zion National Park

A woman who fell into the Virgin River in Zion National Park was rescued and later revived by swift water responders Friday.

22 hours ago

Ray Nielsen...

Shelby Lofton and Larry D. Curtis

Utah man, 70, survives cougar attack while on a solo hike

Ray Nielsen, 70, was hiking alone Thursday afternoon when he was blindsided by a mountain lion. After a brief struggle , Nielsen threw a rock at the animal and it ran away.

22 hours ago

YCC Family Crisis Center...

Katija Stjepovic

How you can help domestic abuse survivors get back on their feet

Mother's Day is coming up and it can be a tough time for women who aren't surrounded by loved ones, or those who have found themselves in a tough spot in their life.

22 hours ago

Midvale sandbags...

Shara Park

Utah prepares for first major warm weather threat

ith shovels and gloves in hand, volunteers filled hundreds of sandbags Friday at the Salt Lake County Flood Control Shed located at 604 West 6960 South in Midvale.

22 hours ago

Scott and Jodi Roberts (Courtesy Kassi Bybee)...

Mike Anderson and Larry D. Curtis

Neighbors say family dispute could be behind fatal shooting and house fire

A family disagree could be what led to a fatal shooting and house fire in North Ogden. Two men are dead.

22 hours ago

With so many Utah communities concerned about potential flooding this spring, because of the heavy ...

Larry D. Curtis

Salt Lake County wants you ‘runoff ready’ as temperatures head well above normal

SALT LAKE CITY — Are you runoff ready? Salt Lake County says preparing for spring runoff, after a record amount of snow in Utah’s mountains, starts today. As temperatures warm up this week, prep-time might pass as high mountain and city temperatures bring water fast from Utah’s runoff. Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson declared […]

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

100 mile walk to Wendover raises awareness for suicide prevention