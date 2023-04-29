100 mile walk to Wendover raises awareness for suicide prevention

TOOELE, Utah – Several Utahns are taking part in the annual 100-mile walk to Wendover from Tooele City to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

The trek is led by the Life’s Worth Living Foundation in Tooele.

“There’s a big problem with individuals taking their own lives,” Dean Adams said.

Suicide is the leading cause of death for Utah teens between 10 and 17 years old.

“My children have all lost friends to suicide, it’s a really tough thing,” said Stephanie Bothell, who is walking.

To raise awareness and prevent any more lives from being lost, the foundation sponsors the 100 miles walk.

“It’s a healing process for us walking across the west desert,” David Segelke said during his walk.

As they make their way through the desert, they say they are thinking of the people they have lost.

“The walk for some is a time for peace, you can walk alone or with a friend and talk about the loss of a friend, or a family member you lost,” Adams said.

David Segelke and his wife walk for their son who died by suicide in 2018. They said the walk has helped them cope.

“We make a lot of friendships with people that are struggling just like we are,” Segelke said.

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that this is the first year that Utah’s suicide rate has declined while the nation’s rate has increased.

While some progress has been made, they said there is still a lot of work to be done.

“We have got to get together and say look there is help, we are here to help and support you,” Adams said.

The group is planning to arrive in Wendover on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday night there will be a concert with Ronstadt.Live and The Voice singer, EJ Michels at the Peppermill Concert Hall at 7:30. All proceeds go to the Life’s Worth Living Foundation.

For more information on the event, visit here.

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-33888)

SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.

SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.

Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year. · The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. · LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Other community-based resources · NAMI Utah provides education, support and advocacy for individuals and families impacted by mental illness. · American Foundation for Suicide Prevention offers prevention programs, public education, support for loss survivors, and fundraising for research. · Encircle Utah: LGBTQ+ family and youth resource center. · Utah Pride Center empowers Utah’s diverse LGBTQ+ community. · The Trevor Project: LGBTQ teen resource center. · U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Mental Health · Latino Behavioral Health Services · Center for Workplace Mental Health offers suicide prevention and response for employers